The Delaware County Domestic Relations Court’s Settlement Week has proven to be a very successful court program. Settlement Week provides an opportunity for resolution of disputes through facilitated negotiation and settlement.

Settlement Week allows people to maintain control over their case, and more importantly, their lives. Yes, courts are the ultimate arbiter of conflict (by conducting trials), but I believe other forms of dispute resolution are often better suited to domestic relations, which is why we created Settlement Week.

So, what is Settlement Week and why do I say it is a successful program?

Settlement Week is a week set aside by our court to allow parties an opportunity to work with some of the best, private, domestic relations mediators in central Ohio. We bring those mediators to the court to work with parties and their attorneys to mediate cases in an attempt to resolve their issues amicably rather than through a contested trial. The mediators accept a reduced fee to be part of the program. This creates a great value for the families going through our program while still having their disagreements mediated by some of the best in the business.

If families reach a settlement during their mediation, the court holds a hearing for the parties to acknowledge their agreement, under oath. This creates finality of their dispute before they leave the courthouse.

If a full settlement is not reached, the mediation often helps parties advance their case to a settlement at a later date, or at the very least, reduces the number of issues for trial.

Last month we completed our 10th Settlement Week and will hold our 11th one in November.

When planning our first Settlement Week, we had several discussions about how we would determine if Settlement Week was successful to know whether or not we should continue the program. We discovered right away that it was a success when we saw how many cases were reaching a full agreement. Since our first Settlement Week, we have attempted to continuously improve the program. Our goal is to always make our next one better than the last one.

I was excited when I read an article that Ohio Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy spoke in favor of courts using Settlement Weeks to help resolve cases.

Later this summer, my court administrator, Larry McQuain, and I will be presenting at and then leading a virtual roundtable discussion with Ohio judges, magistrates, and court administrators about the many benefits of a Settlement Week Program.

When we first started our Settlement Week Program, no other domestic relations court in the state of Ohio was conducting Settlement Weeks, and I never imagined our program spreading to other courts. However, I am happy to report that another central Ohio court recently completed their fourth Settlement Week and other courts in Ohio have expressed interest in our program.

And, to my great surprise I recently learned that our program is spreading outside Ohio. After hearing me talk about our Settlement Week Program during an AFCC conference last year, an attorney from Utah thought it was a good idea and talked to his local domestic relations judges about the concept. I attended the AFCC conference again this year and learned that the Utah court will be holding their version of Settlement Week, “Mediation Day,” later this year. It is amazing and humbling to me that a program we created here in Delaware County will help families in Utah.

I am hopeful that more courts will create Settlement Week programs to help people resolve their disputes.

Randall D. Fuller is judge of the Domestic Relations Division of the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Fuller is a life-long resident of Delaware County.