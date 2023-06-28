Aunt Mary sure does love horse racing

Everyone should have an Aunt Mary like our Aunt Mary. She is my husband George’s aunt. She is now 97 years of age.

I use the word “age” rather than the common word of “old” because she is not “old” in any way whatsoever. Last September we went to the Delaware County Fairgrounds with her for every day of horse racing. We were there for as many as 20 races each day. She has her own box and shares it with members of her family. She has spent her entire life learning about horses because her dad, Charlie Norris, raced horses from the 1940s until he was in his 80s.

We go to visit Aunt Mary whenever possible. A big part of any time spent with her is talking about races, and the horses her dad raced, as well as those that George raced. They discuss the differences that have taken place in the last 50 years.

They know the drivers as well as the owners. At the races, you will always see a racing program in their hands as well as a pencil to write the place each horse finished in their race.

If you go to the races you will find that everyone sits in their same spot every day there. There are a lot of friendships that take place because of that arrangement. I, myself, like to look for the persons who are there every year that we never see otherwise during the year. We may not even know their name, but we feel a friendship when they are cheering for our horse, and we are cheering for theirs. I have seen many people come up to see Aunt Mary in her box every year.

George and Aunt Mary talk about everything imaginable that pertains to racing. Recently, they discussed the different colors of racing outfits worn by different drivers. George wore orange and brown with a certain design on the shirt and helmet. Every driver is different. I guess that helps everyone be able to pick out who is who. And that reminds me of a famous man with the name of Roger Huston. He is the announcer of all the Brown Jug races, along with others at Delaware. He has a very distinctive voice. In fact, earlier this baseball season, at the Liberty High School ball field, the announcer at the game of George’s cousin’s grandson, I heard a voice announcing the game that sounded exactly like Roger himself. Aunt Mary suggested that maybe it was him, since he does more announcing than just at the Brown Jug. That is quite something when you realize that those players were only around 8-10 years of age.

I also learned about how horses, as well as their drivers, can get hurt while racing. After all, they are running at 30 miles per hour and can get hurt by falling down or having one bike run into another bike. Aunt Mary had two brothers and four nephews and one great niece, who also raced horses, so she had a lot of worrying about so many of her family getting hurt.

We have always tried to attend the All Horse Parade that the City of Delaware has each year before the fair. You can find Aunt Mary sitting on North Sandusky Street with all her family. We are lucky that North Sandusky Street has a lot of shade.

It won’t be too long now before the beginning of the 2023 Delaware County Fair. And, as we have seen at the fairgrounds, they are working on the grandstand. I think they call it “updating.” You can tell they are doing extensive work on the grandstand, and perhaps even modernizing the restrooms and the stairs. That would be great for Aunt Mary to continue to get to attend the races in September. I heard someone say they were even putting in an elevator. That would be great. I believe that Aunt Mary has already purchased her box seat tickets, so doesn’t want to miss it.

So, if you can attend the races on any day, you could come to the part of the track that is the “finish line,” look up to the main level, and you might see Aunt Mary and her family cheering on the horses they are familiar with.

It’s coming fast, so hope to see you there. I’ll mark her chair with a sign that says “Aunt Mary.”

Kay E. Conklin is a retired Delaware County recorder who served four terms. She graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a degree in sociology and anthropology.