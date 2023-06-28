Heerdegen

Cutting Edge Countertops hires president

PERRYSBURG, Ohio – Cutting Edge Countertops, Inc., which has six showrooms, including one in Delaware, and four service centers across Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, recently announced the hiring of Doug Heerdegen as president.

As Heerdegen becomes immersed, co-founders Brian Burns, Brad Burns, and Jeff Erickson will shift into strategic roles. Following the transition, the co-founders will remain actively involved in the company.

“Cutting Edge Countertops represents our life’s work,” said Brian Burns. “We believe our future is bright, and we have built an organization with the ability to do more. Turning over day-to-day leadership to Doug and our management team will ensure we continue to provide high value products and services to every customer, and offer a great place to work for our employees. Doug is a driven leader where building a great culture is the top priority to align teams under a shared vision, expectations and goals to maximize impact.”

“I’m excited to lead the talented team at Cutting Edge Countertops,” said Heerdegen. “As a growing multi-state company serving residential and multi-family customers, I believe my extensive background, combined with an extremely knowledgeable and passionate team, will allow us to deliver on our long-range goals.”

Heerdegen joined Cutting Edge Countertops from Palfinger USA, a national direct sales and service distributor of truck mounted cranes, service cranes and forklifts based in Tiffin, Ohio. Heerdegen also held a variety of executive positions in companies as diverse as Total Fleet Solutions, a material handling equipment fleet management provider and Hiab USA, a national load handling solutions distributor. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan and a certified public accountant.