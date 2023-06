Delaware County Property Transfers

5044 Medallion Dr, Westerville, Fisher, Mary Lynn & Steven M To: Hamilton, Michael & Lindsey & Loren T, $650,000

12485 State Route 37, Sunbury, Barron, Joshua Adam & Jennifer L To: Thompson, Donald III & Kara, $470,000

7522 State Route 257, Prospect, Hughes, Robert A To: Shipman, Jenna & Hale, Jason, $145,860

5483 S Section Line Rd, Delaware, Sigrist, John J & Cari L To: Singh, Shailesh & Dipali, $1,000,000

296 Restoration Dr, Delaware, Epcon Clear Creek Llc To: Haber, George D & Pamela S, $528,985

3831 Mantle Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Porteus, Tamela Sue, $624,950

7886 Talon Cir, Westerville, O’connor, Shannon P & Victoria L To: Packerty, Brian P & Laura L Trustees, $516,000

316 Miller’s Cove Ct, Sunbury, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Jarvis, Susan, $463,918

3532 Bluejay Ridge Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Gee, Kurt H & Jillayne N, $588,540

430 Meadow View Dr, Powell, Duffield, Edward To: Pirela, Enrique J & Chandy M, $388,000

8124 Summitpoint Pl, Lewis Center, Gonzalez, Orlando R & Kari S To: Oleary, Robert W Jr & Sharon L Co-Trustees, $520,000

7043 Zander Way, Lewis Center, Enclave At Abbey Knoll Llc The To: Josh Morgan Construction Llc, $140,000

8109 Hillingdon Dr, Powell, Elmer, Nancy B To: Liebermann, Mary, $429,900

6780 Falling Meadows Dr, Galena, S. P. A. & R. L. To: Gray, Shelly Ann Patrice, $569,900

104 Middlemead St, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Pernapati, Ravitja & Devalapalli, Sruthi, $605,258

1417 Clover St, Sunbury, Rockford Homes Inc To: Kresge, James & Lauren, $594,722

6000 Aberfeldy Ct, Westerville, Pemberton, Robert P & Julian, Brittany M To: Zigtema, Chelsea & Riell, Patrick, $755,000

4594 Mcalister Park Dr, Westerville, Perrine, Timothy M & Michele M Trustees To: Kovach, Jennifer Case & Charles Ronald, $583,900

6127 Hilmar Dr, Westerville, Call, Jerry A & Diana K To: Alford, Sharod Tyrone, $434,100

827 Orchard Way, Powell, Farrell, Evelyn To: Terry, Theodore William, $300,000

9272 Mink Street Rd, Marysville, Nelson, Thomas A Jr To: Call, Cassandra L & Blair A, $173,000

5328 Slater Rdg, Westerville, Jones, Ross C To: Vitt, Sharon L, $598,900

9210 Stratton Ln, Dublin, McDavid, Bradford A & Sandra L To: Phineas Group Ltd The, $438,000