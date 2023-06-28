Reflections of a lucky old coot

I recently hit my 71st birthday, which makes one a bit reflective about life.

I realized that of the many peak experiences I have had in my life, none have been more profound than the astronomical ones.

Don’t get me wrong. My marriage day and the birth of my children are way up there. But standing alone or with my family at night in the dark ranks up there, too.

In my youth, I watched the moon set behind the trees. Watching Luna disappear slowly, I realized that the moon was not setting. I knew, not just in my head but in my heart, where it counts, that I was on a speck of rock spinning in the opposite direction. I was on a spinning ball hurtling through space.

Again in my youth, I saw the rings of Saturn for the first time. I realized then that the universe was far different from my familiar world on Earth. I have helped other children have that experience. They look. “Is it real?” they say.

Yes, it is real, more real in some ways than our lives on planet Earth, our island of warmth and comfort in a cold, dark universe. Showing the rings to kids is almost as good as seeing them for the first time myself, and I’ve had the honor of showing them a thousand times or more.

And one September night, I gazed at the sky from Arizona’s Anderson Mesa. I stared at the Milky Way stretched across the sky like “the backbone of the night,” as Carl Sagan put it. I realized I was looking at our galaxy, 300 billion stars so far away.

It appeared as a shimmering, silvery band cascading across a velvety black sky. At that moment, I began to understand, quite startlingly at 3 a.m., the complexity of our universe.

Even later, I stood alone at the eyepiece of the Perkins Observatory telescope. The Hercules cluster of galaxies was in the eyepiece. With difficulty, I discerned one smudge, then five, and then a dozen. Each faint splotch was a Milky Way, each a galaxy of billions of stars.

The cluster is one billion light years away. (One light year equals about six trillion miles.) That distance is unfathomable, but it amounts to only 1/13 of the distance to the edge of the visible universe.

I felt small, but I felt powerful. In that glorious moment, I became a tiny part of the universe that had come to know its own unimaginable vastness. I had become, however briefly, the mind of the cosmos.

And later in life, I was driven to hike away from the complexities and stress of civilized life. Ten years ago, I awoke one morning from a deep sleep in the Shawnee State Forest and looked upon Walt Whitman’s “leaves of grass” waving proudly in a gentle summer breeze.

I knew with sudden certainty that the earth below me and around me was a living, breathing entity. I realized at that moment the oneness, the aliveness, of all things and that I was part of that grand, living unity.

How lucky I feel to have had the leisure time to experience those things. And what compassion I feel for those people who have not.

Granted, more than a few readers will consider these emotional effusions somewhat silly and embarrassing, and I fully understand why.

Life can be a grind, and I was caught up in that grind for a long time. As my body ages, I experience those peak moments only in memory.

Perhaps you will never know those things, but perhaps your children may someday know.

Above all things, I wish it with all my heart for them and for you. Would you please take them out to those special places? I don’t mean those RV-infested places. I mean those untouched, unloved places in the middle of nowhere.

I mean some clear night when the moon is just disappearing behind the trees. I mean those places where the stars still shimmer like diamond dust against the unspoiled darkness of the night. I mean the places where no one has manicured the lawns and the leaves of grass still wave untouched, unfettered, bravely in the wind.

Tom Burns is the former director of the Perkins Observatory in Delaware.