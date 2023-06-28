Symphony to perform annual July 4 concert

The Central Ohio Symphony will again take the stage in Delaware on Monday, July 4, at 7:30 p.m. Conductor Jaime Morales-Matos will direct the orchestra in Phillips Glen, located behind Gray Chapel on the Sandusky Street main campus of Ohio Wesleyan University, just one block south of downtown Delaware. Delaware resident Jim Mendenhall will be the evening’s host. This will be the Symphony’s 37th annual 4th of July concert.

The concert will include film music from “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Cats,” marches including John Philip Sousa, a salute to America’s veterans, and other patriotic and popular music. There will be something for everyone. As usual, the concert will end with the “1812 Overture” with theater cannon blasts and the “Stars and Stripes Forever.” The City of Delaware’s renowned fireworks display will follow the concert.

“We are always excited to perform this July 4th tradition,” said Warren W. Hyer, executive director of the Symphony. “We are very pleased to have Jim Mendenhall, from United Way of Delaware County, host our concert this year. We thought this concert would be a great opportunity to have him as the local news celebrity to be the host.”

The Hayes Singers, the select chamber choir from Delaware Hayes High School, will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Impossible Dream,” “Pure Imagination” and “Prayer for the Children.” This is a wonderful student ensemble.

One of Ohio’s largest free orchestra performances, attendance in recent years numbered between 6,000 and 8,000. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or a blanket to enjoy the annual event, a July 4th tradition for many families.

Lawn seating is free. The Symphony provides limited reserved chair seating in front of the stage. Tickets are available online at www.centralohiosymphony.org, at the Symphony office, located at 20 W. Central Ave. in downtown Delaware, and the concert if seats are still available. The office is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kiwanis will return this year to do concessions at the concert.

“Our musicians always look forward to this event,” said Hyer. “This concert is our favorite way to thank the community for the strong support it has always given us, especially this year as we were able to provide an entire season of concerts.

The sponsors for this year’s concert are Willow Brook Christian Communities, Zangmeister Cancer Center, Mt Carmel Health Systems, the City of Delaware, and the Ohio Arts Council. The concert location is made possible by Ohio Wesleyan University’s continuing strong support of the Symphony.

In the event of rain, the concert will be held in Gray Chapel, University Hall on the Ohio Wesleyan campus, right next to Phillips Glen. Seating is limited to 1,000, and masking is preferred indoors.

For more information on the concert, visit www.centralohiosymphony.org or the Symphony’s Facebook page, or call the Central Ohio Symphony office at (740) 362-1799.

Submitted by the Central Ohio Symphony.