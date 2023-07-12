Locals named to Ohio State Junior Fair Board

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State Fair officials have announced the 2023 Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board. The 2023 Junior Fair Board (JFB) is comprised of 20 young Ohioans from 12 Ohio counties, including two from Delaware County: Zak Beaver (4-H) and Marissa Johnston (Girls Scouts).

The students chosen for the board represent thousands of youth from across Ohio who participate in 4-H, Boy Scouts, Farm Bureau, FFA, Girl Scouts, and Tech Ed. Rising to the level of becoming a JFB member means each selected student has gone above and beyond to serve their organization and community. The countless hours of involvement in each selected member’s organization has equipped them to best represent their organization and the overall Ohio State Fair Junior Fair.

“Each year, we search the state for young Ohioans who demonstrate leadership and eagerness to grow through the dedication they have shown to their organization over the years,” said Virgil Strickler, General Manager of the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair. “While relying on the assistance of these young leaders to help with many aspects of the Ohio State Fair, the ultimate goal of this program is to have youth involved in these organizations be present to speak on behalf of the Junior Fair and show the importance of helping young people who are involved in the Fair grow their futures.”

Throughout the 12 days of the fair, July 26 to Aug. 6, JFB members can be spotted throughout the grounds in their blue polos assisting with various activities including providing supplies at the monster mural outside the Lausche Youth Exploration Space, helping with youth fishing in Natural Resources Park, welcoming guests to shows at the Main Street and Gazebo Stages, ushering patrons to their seats in the WCOL Celeste Center, providing customer service assistance, and much more. In addition to their duties, each member will have the opportunity to connect with working professionals from around the state to learn more about pursuing a career in Ohio, present to the Ohio Expositions Commission about the importance of the Junior Fair, and connect with one another to form friendships that will last far beyond the end of the 2023 Ohio State Fair.

This year’s Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board is comprised of 20 highly accomplished individuals ages 16 to 20 from across the state. Of the 20 members, 12 are second-year members returning from 2022. Johnston is one of the dozen who served on the board last year.

Submitted by the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair.