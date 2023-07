Delaware County Property Transfers

7061 Limerick Ln, Powell, Wade, Marvin C To: Gosnell, Sharon & Adams, Carol, $397,100

5226 Polar Dr, Lewis Center, Deakins, Barbara A To: Molander, Leslie A & Joan D, $576,000

679 Old Dover Rd, Westerville, Earich, Judith L To: Price, Deborah A, $390,000

847 Clear Brook Ln, Delaware, Aylor, Keri M & Mark, Andrew To: Sandhu, Sikandar S, $950,000

2161 Parklawn Dr, Lewis Center, Glimsdahl, Michelle L & Nicholas To: Folk, Matthew A & Alicia M, $462,000

1222 Clover St, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $104,000

398 Talla Rd, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Coogle, Abigail, $399,760

1315 Clover St, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $104,000

100 Conner Ln, Lewis Center, Montanari, Lindsey & Austin, Nicholas To: Calhoun, Carson & Stone, Meredith, $327,500

7236 Celebration Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Marneni, Pavan Kumar & Tiriveedhi, Anjani Swetha, $467,100

7318 Cutler Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Khan, Shakeel, $448,550

1260 Clover St, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: Skubak, Daniel & Tendam, Morgan, $503,940

84 Lucca Rd, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Sharma, Anupam & Sen, Megha, $386,560

5152 Sierra Dr, Westerville, Foster, Jeanine To: Boerger, Phillip James & Whitney, Renea, $520,000

7485 Totten Springs Dr, Westerville, Meyer, Sherry A To: Bednar, Brian P, $410,000

3722 Starboard Ln, Lewis Center, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Imhoff, Paul & Melissa, $835,544

4025 Africa Rd, Galena, Brown, Derek & Natalie To: Mueller, Lora & Kyle, $625,000

7672 Kinneytuck Ct, Lewis Center, Smolenski, Mark & Mary Trustees To: Breckler, Savannah & Jamie Louis, $665,000

2658 Bellgrove Pl, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Franklin, Matthew J & Katherine C, $559,900

11922 Stockwell Rd, Sunbury, Ciszek, John E & Aimee Y To: Hughes, Nathan C & Loren L & Rebecca S & Douglas M, $585,000

664 Arden St, Lewis Center, Bright, Edward L Iii To: Rey, Stephanie Alexandra & Sack, Daniel, $379,900

216 Lenell Loop, Delaware, R&R Jv Llc To: Old Republic Exchange As Q I For 7k Enterprises Llc, $333,679

7400 Taway Rd, Radnor, Krouse, Carole B To: Edgerton, David, $275,000

8935 Garrett St, Lewis Center, Bidwell Homes Llc To: Robinson, Cameron & Peper, Brynn, $386,000

7362 Scioto Chase Blvd, Powell, Harmon, Jenna Christine & Ferrell, Michael To: Polaski, Brian & Jackson, Deborah, $586,000

9001 Macintyre Dr, Dublin, G & Sg Investment Llc To: Donaldson, Jeffrey Barrett & Karol M, $640,000

948 Ping Ln, Sunbury, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: St John, Joseph M & Jenna J, $648,410

8112 Joshua Way, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Raghavan, Nandita, $789,681

92 Bluestone Ln, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Dasari, Ramtej & Deepika, Padavala Naga, $615,880

6211 Lawford Ln, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Jacobs, Rebecca Jane, $447,345

976 Mill Stone Dr, Sunbury, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Ansah, Grace Owusu & Bismark O, $579,900

235 Dogwood Ln, Westerville, Wagstaff, Edwin B Jr & Aimee L To: Shelton, Judith S, $359,000

3467 Birkland Cir, Lewis Center, Bevan, Lisa A & Stuart, Michael S To: Stuart, Lisa, $130,100