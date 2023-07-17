Ottley, Murphy, Krebs crowned at Kings Mill

Kaden Ottley of Olentangy, Mary Murphy of Pleasant and Ethan Krebs of Big Walnut took top honors in their respective divisions at the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association tournament at Kings Mill Thursday.

Ottley’s two-over-par 36-36-72 topped the 16-18 class as he collected 12 pars and two birdies and posted his first HOJGA title. Nicholas McMullen of Galion and Steven Street of Mt. Gilead tied for second at 73. Buckeye Valley‘s Sam Reynolds scored 77 for fourth and Fairbanks‘s Chase Brackenridge and Galion‘s Logan Keller shared fifth at 78 as top leaders in their group.

Murphy reigned in the girls 13-18 division at 39-41-80 with eight pars and two birdies while capturing her sixth crown. Cousin Maddie Murphy of Pleasant edged in with 84 to place second, while Harding’s Rayma Smith shot 85 for third. Charlee Brestle and Madelyn Taylor, both of North Union, shot 98 and 102, respectfully.

In the 13-15 division, Krebs parred the course with his 31-39-70 low score of the day, while claiming seven pars and six birdies and his fourth HOJGA title. Pleasant’s Dylan Moore shot 79 for second while Weston Ottery and Matthew Ralph, both of Buckeye Valley, scored 81 and 82 followed by North Union’s Jaxon Jolliff, who carded 89.

Adam Keller of Colonel Crawford scored 48 for his lead in the 12-and-under, 9-hole round. Pleasant’s Aiden Issler shot 51 for second. Next was Kolton Crider (52) and Cohen Sisler (59), both of Pleasant. North Union’s Miri Taylor posted 66 and Elgin’s Levi Kelso had a 71.

The final tournament in the HOJGA series will be held this week at Valley View in Galion.