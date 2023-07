Delaware County Property Transfers

1044 Lale, Delaware, Turner, Amanda & Jerome B To: Tanneru, Mahesh, $186,000

4384 Marilyn Dr, Lewis Center, Pillow, Mason & Lutz, Jeanette To: Sword, Aaron N & Kelly M, $505,000

8317 Wildflower Dr, Powell, Bardar, Andrew J To: Nguyen, Camhong & Quach, Phuoc Cam, $654,900

460 Irvine Loop, Delaware, Lamhing, Edward M & Dawna M To: Wasilewski, John & Heather, $711,500

2550 Delamere Ct, Delaware, Berlin Manor One Llc To: Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc, $316,800

278 Stone Quarry Dr, Delaware, Collier, Joseph Patrick & Kimberly To: Griffiths, Mark L & Kristine K, $416,000

5888 Pinewild Dr, Westerville, Hamilton, Alexander D & Amy L To: Maginnis, Mitch & Andrea, $487,000

8061 Crane’s Xing, Lewis Center, Wyant, William P To: Vikram, Tulasi, $220,000

10118 Abbottshire Village Pl, Powell, Havens, John C To: Ison, Jeffrey R, $500,000

7151 Sunrise Way, Delaware, Scranton, John J & Diana J Co Trustees To: Maxwell, Patricia, $729,900

158 Somerset Rd, Delaware, Cobler, Yvonne R To: Trem, Andrew & Carly, $390,000

163 Squires Ct, Powell, Jacobs, Sean & Kline, Abigail To: Newkold, Alexander & Amy, $550,000

2338 Jaxton Ct, Lewis Center, Josh Morgan Construction Llc To: Jallaq, Musa & Ayat, $751,600

901 Executive Blvd, Delaware, Buck, Daniel & Cheri To: Closson, Alexander & Ashley, $360,000

453 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Maronda Homes Llc Of Ohio To: Waters, Derrick Montez II & Natalie K, $448,356

4301 Home Rd, Powell, Galbreath, Rodney W To: Rife, Don Jr, $210,000

2769 Shoemaker Rd, Delaware, Veracity Capital Partners Llc To: Mulcahy, Christina D, $47,000 7219 Eventrail Dr, Powell, Wolfe, Brent T & Buschur, Stacie To: Osborn, Thomas S & Teresa I Trustees, $485,000

778 Oakley Dr, Delaware, Florio, Jason & Grether, Amanda To: Mavuluru, Mallikarjuna & Ravuru, Vyshnavi, $495,000

3278 Owen-Fraley Rd, Delaware, Merritt, James H Jr To: Johnson, Lloyd R, $115,000

1899 Hyatts Rd, Delaware, Thobe, Corey Lewis & Michelle Renee To: Green, Ray & Sarah, $590,000

6960 Ringbill Loop, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Nell, Charles Gordon & Tara Jean, $402,453

8283 S Old State Rd, Lewis Center, Asbury, Sandra A & Clyde M To: Luc, Kevin, $390,000

5341 Aryshire Dr, Dublin, Weaver, Paul R & Kristina To: Bauer, Karla B & Christopher T, $600,000

6895 Turnstone Loop, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Yadlapalli, Sundar Sai Ram & Tumu, Winny, $549,980

585 Royal Pines Dr, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Donthula, Bhanu Prasad & Kasarla, Swathi Reddy, $973,770

7370 Celebration Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Hartitz, Ian D & Reisler, Julia J, $459,180