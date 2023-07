Delaware County Property Transfers

457 Maketewah Dr, Delaware, Slone, Marc To: Nguyen, Tram & Tran, Cuong M, $670,000

282 Stonebend Dr, Powell, Mccollins, Nancy J To: Chapman, John P & Joyce L, $285,000

346 Regency Bnd, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Patel, Sandip Vinubhai & Pankti, Sandip, $764,081

8414 Trail Lake Dr, Powell, Karr, Rosalie M To: Pedrick, Jonathan & Erika, $725,000

415 Saffron Dr, Sunbury, Adams, Shad D & Kelly A To: Karn, Edgar A II & Thresa L Trustees, $445,000

21 Grace St, Delaware, Wiese, Timothy R To: Bauman, Raymond A & Chapman, Amanda, $175,000

627 Mill Stone Ct, Sunbury, Hart, Kevin P & Lori To: Church, Brooks William & Jennifer Lauren, $422,000

490 Slate Crossing Dr, Delaware, Lauer, Kevin A & Becky S To: Sadr, Sean & Levero, Michelle, $554,400

6298 Brookview Manor Dr, Galena, Graham, Tyler & Sherry To: Brown, Natalie & Derek, $640,000

5645 Jaycox Rd, Galena, Diblasi, Mary Frances To: Romanelli & Hughes Building Company, $280,000

57 Bluestone Ln, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Rajput, Prashant & Pal, Shipla, $580,350

379 West Wind Rd, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Shah, Ravishkumar & Arohi A, $632,710

984 Mill Stone Dr, Sunbury, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Schafer, Kyle & Natasha, $562,900

8110 Joshua Way, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Teets, Brandon & Nicole Rachelle, $889,185

357 Morning Mist Ct, Delaware, Epcon Clear Creek Llc To: Perrine, Timothy M & Michele M, $572,835

8118 Joshua Way, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Chen, Xuegong, $782,226

697 Mill Stone, Sunbury, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: K. J. P. & M., $552,330