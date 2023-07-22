Y.A.S.S. brings cultural awareness to local high school

Olentangy Liberty High School students Sadhana Sunder, Rithu Baddam, Anushka Chaba, Michelle Huang, and Khushi Jhatakia established the club, the Young Asian Students Society (Y.A.S.S.), during the 2022-2023 school year. Y.A.S.S. is a student organization at Olentangy Liberty High School dedicated to fostering a supportive and inclusive community for students. It provides a platform for students to connect, learn about different Asian cultures, celebrate their cultural heritage, and address shared challenges. Although the idea of the club was coined the year prior, the group was not officially established until late in the first semester.

“Our group felt that Olentangy Liberty needed a dedicated platform that would help them to connect and celebrate different Asian cultures and heritages,” Jhatakia elaborated.

Through engaging activities, events, and discussions, the club aims to promote cultural exchange, friendship, and empowerment among its members. Y.A.S.S. actively encourages participation from all students with a welcoming nature. It serves as a safe space where students can express themselves, find support, and create lasting memories.

“The acronym emphasizes that the club is open to all students, regardless of their background, nationality or ethnicity,” Jhatakia clarified. “‘Y.A.S.S.’ is short for ‘Young Asian’s Student Society’,” Huang said.

When establishing Y.A.S.S. at the high school, the founders started from the fundamentals.

“Once we had the name of the club created, we simply collaborated and discussed what Y.A.S.S. would be doing for our school. We started putting flyers around the school to spread awareness of our club and created forms for upcoming members to complete and join. We had an introductory meeting where we informed everyone of some of our event ideas, had the members inform us of their own activity ideas, and then got to work trying to make it possible. From there, we started to plan the specifics of each of our events, advertised them, and then hosted the meetings,” Jhatakia said.

Since their club’s inception in 2022, Y.A.S.S. has had two events. The first event was in January and revolved around the Chinese New Year. During this event, members made the traditional Chinese snack, tanghulu, which is crystallized, sugar-coated strawberries. About 40 people came to the meeting, an audience more than the club founders had expected. For the second event in March, Y.A.S.S. hosted a spicy noodle-eating competition. The goal was to raise money for the level 7.8 Kahramanmaras earthquake victims. Each participant paid $2, with all profits going to the affected individuals. In the end, all spots sold out, and Y.A.S.S. raised over $100.

Despite these successes, the group faced difficulty establishing the club due to managing other activities and school. Yet, the founders are committed to growing the club and providing a platform for students to connect and celebrate Asian cultures and heritages.

Chaba said, “We all have other clubs, schoolwork, and sports that we have to do along with Y.A.S.S., which can make it difficult trying to find time all of us are available to plan an event or even find an available day to do an event. But this club is important to all of us, so even when it’s hard, we are committed to running fun, cultural events.”

As the club’s first year has been successful, the founders have high hopes for the future.

Sunder said, “We’re planning for bigger events in the upcoming school year. We believe that while these events will be larger tasks to take on, they will allow many more students to become acquainted with the club and the various cultures we plan to feature. We have the utmost faith in our club’s abilities to pull off such large-scale events.”

For those interested in getting involved in Y.A.S.S. next school year, Baddam recommends coming to events, enjoying yourself, and inviting friends.

“We want to make memories for ourselves, our friends, and the school while showcasing our distinct culture. We cordially invite you to our next events to hang out and have fun,” Baddam said.

William Wang and Lucas Colegrove are Olentangy Liberty High School students and members of Powell Youth Council, which is a 15-student-governed nonprofit organization recognized and partnered with the Powell government that Wang created in March of 2022. Powell Youth Council’s purpose is to give a voice and power to the youth of Powell in local decisions and projects, show how local leaders create projects and decisions, and motivate the youth to help their community.