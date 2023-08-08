RaceTrac is a step closer to expanding its footprint into central Ohio. During Wednesday’s meeting of the Delaware Planning Commission, a final development plan was approved for a gas station location north of U.S. Route 36/state Route 37 and just west of a planned Davidson Lane extension.

The gas station chain has operated primarily in the southeastern United States and Texas but is beginning to expand further north, with locations now in Louisville, Kentucky, and Indianapolis, Indiana. Should the Delaware location receive final approval, it would mark the first location in Ohio. A second central Ohio location is also in RaceTrac’s plans.

The commission previously approved a conditional use permit and preliminary development plan for the proposal in December, and Delaware City Council later approved the requests. Proposed are an approximately 6,008-square-foot convenience store and a total of 13 fueling islands to accommodate both passenger and commercial vehicles. A total of 34 parking spaces are also included in the plan.

As part of the conditions of the proposal and the City of Delaware Thoroughfare Plan, RaceTrac would be required to construct an extension of Davidson Lane from Sunbury Road to the northern boundary of the site. The site would be accessed by three access points from the proposed extension of Davidson Lane, with no direct access being provided from U.S. 36/SR 37 per the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Access Management Plan. The two northernmost access points would provide access for larger vehicles while the southernmost access point would provide access for passenger vehicles.

Because the Davidson Lane extension would be a public street, RaceTrac will also be required to construct a sidewalk on the west side of the road that fronts the development.

The proposed site is part of a larger, 25-acre parcel that contains both B-3 Community Business District zoning to the south and R-6 Multi-Family Residential District zoning to the north. Asked during the meeting if any plans have materialized for the remaining portion of the parcel, RaceTrac representative Brendan Sexton said he was not aware of any plans.

With multiple Sheetz locations being constructed recently in Delaware, Sexton was asked about RaceTrac’s offered services compared to Sheetz. Specifically, Sexton addressed the comparison between Sheetz’s expansive made-to-order food offerings compared to RaceTrac’s approach.

“I would benchmark ourselves with Sheetz,” Sexton told the commission. “We don’t have a made-to-order program that’s as robust as them. We’re focused on more of an efficient process where you can come in, get what you need, and leave. But we do have a hot food order with items that are prepared fresh in the store.”

The final development plan will now go before Delaware City Council for final approval, with a first reading scheduled for the Aug. 14 meeting.

