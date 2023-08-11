Delaware County families will have another chance to get a close-up view of a wide variety of first-responder vehicles, construction equipment, and commercial trucks at the county’s second Touch-a-Truck event this year. The Delaware County Emergency Medical Services Department (DCEMS) is partnering with the Berlin Township Fire Department to sponsor this free, hands-on event at Olentangy Berlin High School on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. until noon.

Featuring all manner of public-service and commercial vehicles from boats to buses to helicopters (weather permitting), the no-horns event promises plenty to see and explore for both kids and families as they meet first responders and other vehicle operators in the school’s parking lot at 3140 Berlin Station Road in Delaware.

Donations of canned food items and box fans are encouraged and will be collected at the event by People In Need, Inc., of Delaware County.

More than 2,000 people turned out for a similar event featuring more than 40 vehicles at Buckeye Valley High School on June 3.

For more information about DCEMS and Touch-a-Truck, visit https://ems.co.delaware.oh.us/community-outreach-annual-events/ or follow them on Facebook (@DCEMS) and Instagram (@delcoems).

Submitted by Delaware County.