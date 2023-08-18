COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Rep. Brian Lorenz (R-Powell) has supported the state operating budget that will bring more than $126 million to Delaware County schools.

The budget invests more than $16 billion in Ohio’s 615 public school districts, with most schools seeing an increase in funding over the biennium.

“Our public schools are the backbone of education in Ohio,” said Lorenz. “These investments in Ohio’s future will pay off as we provide more money, opportunity and experience to prepare Ohio students for the jobs of tomorrow.”

In Lorenz’s district, the Olentangy Local School District saw an increase in funding of 75% increasing its funds by more than $75 million over the biennium. The Delaware City School District will receive more than $42 million, while the Buckeye Valley Local School District will receive $9.5 million.

The increase in educational funding from the previous budget is due to the continued roll out of the Fair School Funding plan. The plan was initially enacted in 2022 and data used to calculate the cost were updated in this budget to reflect the cost of educating a student schools will now receive more funds.

Lorenz was appointed in May to the Ohio House of Representatives to represent the 60th House District. For more information, contact Lorenz’s office at (614) 644-6711 or [email protected]

Submitted by the Ohio House of Representatives.