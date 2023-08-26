Fundraiser to support aging services in Delaware County

SourcePoint’s fall fundraiser is set for Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This year’s event, Dancing thru the Decades, features music and entertainment from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s. Presented by Willow Brook Christian Communities, this fundraising event invites SourcePoint’s loyal advocates and community partners to support the programs and services that promote healthy aging in Delaware County.

On Sept. 14, doors open at 5:30 p.m. for happy hour, featuring live music by NOVA, and the dance floor opens for the main event at 6:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy lively music spanning four decades and demonstrations by professional dancers from the Crystal Ballroom Dance Center. Bosc + Brie is providing the hors d’oeuvres and drinks, and a live auction will take place that features such exclusive items as a handmade Delaware County-themed quilt, a day with the Ohio State University Marching Band and more.

In addition to Willow Brook Christian Communities, SourcePoint’s 2023 fundraiser is sponsored by First Commonwealth Bank.

Purchase tickets online at MySourcePoint.org/dancing or from the customer service team at 740-363-6677. Tickets are available through Sept. 6 or until the event sells out.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55, as well as family caregivers. Services and programs are supported by the local senior services levy, private and corporate donations, grants, and the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging.

Submitted by SourcePoint.