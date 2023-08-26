Ideas shared at symposium invaluable

Earlier this summer, I had an amazing opportunity to attend the International Symposium on Family Court Reform. I was one of 35 domestic relations judges from around the world invited to attend the symposium. The event was hosted by the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) and the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC).

The International Symposium provided an opportunity for domestic relations court judges to share information and experiences and engage in critical thinking and discussion with colleagues from diverse court settings. It was very informative to talk with other domestic relations judges from different countries about the similarities and differences of the court systems.

It was fascinating to learn about how domestic relations cases are handled in other countries. There were domestic relation judges from several countries, including, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Israel, Canada and from across the US, including a tribal court judge.

At the symposium, we started with a short “get to know each other” exercise. We quickly learned that domestic relations judges face similar issues and concerns in courts around the world. Some of the similar issues include managing efficient court dockets; working with self-represented litigants; needing dispute resolution programs to help families going through the court system; and determining the best interests of a child.

We then discussed new court programs and reforms that were necessary to help families going through domestic relations courts. I was very interested in learning how other courts helped the families going through their court system. Other judges were interested to learn about the court programs we have here in Delaware County, including Settlement Week, Co-Parent Coaching, Neutral Evaluations and Family Assessments.

One of the greatest benefits to the symposium was getting to know a diverse group of well-respected judges and to bring back ideas to possibly help Delaware County residents. Since the event, I have continued to communicate with some of the judges. We all know it is valuable to continue talking with each other about how to best assist the families we serve.

During our conversations, I have gained insight and perspective on what other judges prioritize and programs they develop to further their goals. It is helpful to have this information when I am considering ways to lower conflict for families that have cases with the Delaware County Domestic Relations Court.

Now, you may be thinking, are there other ways this is beneficial to a judge in Delaware, Ohio. Well, there are many reasons but let me focus on just one. I think most people would be surprised by the unique issues the domestic relations courts hear on a regular basis. It is not unusual for us to have cases that involve disagreements about assets, oftentimes real estate, in other countries.

Not too long ago, we had a case that involved assets held in Iran. Each person had experts located in Iran, who were going to provide expert testimony at trial about assets and the value of the assets via Zoom. To make matters more complicated, shortly before trial, one of the parties filed a motion to continue the trial. The reason for the motion to continue the trial was the internet was shut down in Iran due to civil unrest. I can tell you that was the first time I had a motion to continue a trial because a foreign government had shut down its internet. However, to be fair we granted the continuance. I am happy to report that the case was able to be resolved and settled a couple of months later.

I have learned it is beneficial to build a network of people willing to help each other. I have found it invaluable to be able to pick up the phone and talk to a judge I know and trust who will discuss an issue with me. The International Symposium was a great event that enabled me to make worldwide connections to better serve the people of Delaware County.

Randall D. Fuller is judge of the Domestic Relations Division of the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Fuller is a life-long resident of Delaware County.