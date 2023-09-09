SUNBURY — At 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, Van Young will present his program, “Flight 93 – Real American Heroes” to the Big Walnut Area Historical Society (BWAHS) in the Myers Inn Meeting Room.

Young will tell the story as it unfolded, hour by hour, of one of the four planes hijacked by terrorists and used to attack America on Sept. 11, 2001.

Flight 93 is the only one of the four planes that did not accomplish its mission.

Those in attendance will learn how the brave passengers of Flight 93 sacrificed their lives so that other Americans could live. A chilling reminder of 9/11 and how shocking that day was for all of us.

Twenty-two years have passed. It’s time to remember Americans at their finest.

Join the BWAHS for this free program in the Myers Inn Meeting Room at 45 S. Columbus St.

Submitted by the Big Walnut Area Historical Society.