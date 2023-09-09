State of juvenile delinquency

“My father kept me busy from dawn to dusk when I was a kid. When I wasn’t pitching hay, hauling corn or running a tractor, I was heaving a baseball into his mitt. If all the parents in the country followed his rule, juvenile delinquency would be cut in half in a year’s time.”

— Bob Feller

“When the students are occupied, they’re not juvenile delinquents. I believe that education is a capital investment.”

— Arlen Spector

In between updates about the latest strain of COVID or the Atlantic hurricane season, the news has been abuzz this summer about the shocking details of violent acts perpetrated by juveniles in the Columbus area: auto theft, carjacking, the shooting of an Ohio State wrestler in an off-campus parking lot, and the murder of a teenager at Easton mall, allegedly committed by two even younger juveniles. Our county prosecutor, Melissa Schiffel, wrote an excellent column about this topic in this space a week ago, and I thought it appropriate to continue the conversation.

Stories like the ones noted above are understandably shocking. Partly they are shocking because we simply do not expect homicidal motivation or even uncontrolled anger of that nature out of children so young. But they are also shocking because it feels like the frequency of these events is increasing. The reality is a tale of two sets of statistics; one that shows that we are in a 30-year period of drastically declining juvenile delinquency, and the second that shows a more recent trend — over the past four or five years — in which that general trend of declining delinquency continues, but in which a few specific areas, in particular auto thefts and violent acts involving firearms, have been increasing drastically in the adult population, and slightly more slowly, but still very noticeably, in the juvenile population.

It takes about two years to compile data from around the entire country and so the most recent national figures are from 2020 and 2021 (2022 stats will likely be out in December of this year). The numbers are remarkable. In the nearly 30-year period from 1994-2020, the total number of violent crimes committed annually by juveniles nationwide fell by 78%. The number of robberies committed by juveniles dropped from 55,000 to 12,000. Aggravated assaults in that population fell from 80,000 to 19,000. Overall, juveniles accounted for only one of 14 (7%) of arrests for violent acts.

Delaware County is no different, except that our decline in juvenile delinquency from the mid-1990s to the present is offset by the drastic increase in county population. But just looking at the last five years, there is a slight decline in the number of juvenile arrests and the number of delinquency charges filed by law enforcement in the county, despite population continuing to increase.

The other side of the coin is the increase in the areas that you see a lot of news reporting on. Violent, firearm-related offenses are up in the adult population by about 25% in the last five years, and by about half that amount in the juvenile population. The number of youth arrested for murder in the United States fell about 75% from 1994 to 2020, but it increased from about 850 total arrests in 2016 to close to 1,000 in 2020. The number of youth who were the victims of homicide (whether committed by an adult or by another juvenile) fell from a high of 2,841 in 1993 to 1,220 in 2013. But by 2020, it was back up to 1,777. Firearms are involved in two-thirds of these youth homicides, and the older a child gets, the more likely they are to be killed by a gun, with only 17% of homicide victims ages 0-5 killed by a gun in 2020, but 90% of homicide victims ages 15-17.

Auto thefts have become a major issue as well, with a much sharper increase in the juvenile population. Going back a decade, the Delaware County Juvenile Court was then seeing a half-dozen or so offenses yearly involving the theft of a vehicle or the possession of a stolen vehicle. The last three years, that number has been between 12 and 20 each year, with all but one of those charged youth residing outside of the county.

Juvenile courts are statutorily required to consider both the safety of the public and the rehabilitation of the juvenile who is charged. To hold a youth in detention, we must find that doing so is necessary to protect public safety or the safety of the youth. Many of those calls are easy — the 10-year-old who won’t follow rules at home doesn’t need to be behind bars. The 17-year-old who fires a gun at someone is clearly a safety risk. But most fall into the space in between, and in those cases we look carefully at all the evidence. Whatever the facts dictate — whether releasing a youth or holding them in detention — we do not hesitate to follow the facts. And we always follow the law.

Speaking of the law, Prosecutor Schiffel mentioned last week that the law often requires the court to send the case of a youth who lives outside of Delaware County back to their home county’s juvenile court for disposition (the equivalent of sentencing in the adult court). This is true in nearly all cases where a juvenile has prior court involvement in their home county. This is different than adult cases, where the sentencing almost always occurs in the county where the offense happened, regardless of where the defendant lives.

Our rapid population growth has meant that we’ve seen the total number of juvenile filings climb in Delaware County, but we are well positioned to handle their impact and provide the necessary interventions.

David Hejmanowski is judge of the Probate/Juvenile Division of the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas, where he has served as magistrate, court administrator, and now judge, since 2003. He has written a weekly column on law and history for The Gazette since 2005.