Delaware County Notebook

Suicide prevention training available

Delaware Grace Church’s Grief Care Program will host a suicide prevention training class presented by Delaware County HelpLine from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 30 at 375 Hills-Miller Road, Delaware.

The free training will focus on three easy steps called QPR: Question, Persuade and Refer. The training will also teach how to recognize the warning signs of suicide; how to offer hope; and how to get help and save a life.

To reserve a spot, email [email protected] or call Alexis Kubina at 740-363-1835, ext 122.

The training is for anyone 16 years old and up, and walk-ins are welcome.

Concert on Winter Street

Today, Main Street Delaware will host its fourth and final Summer on Winter concert with MojoFlo performing from 7 to 9 p.m. on West Winter Street between North Sandusky and Franklin streets.

The neo-funk group has shared the stage with Rebirth Brass Band, Trombone Shorty, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Joan Jett, KC and the Sunshine Band, and the Dynamites featuring Charlie Walker.

Admission is free. Bring a folding chair or dance in the streets!

Book sale at Delaware Main Library

On Friday, Sept. 15, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Friends of the Delaware County District Libraries is hosting a large book sale at the Delaware Main Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware.

Media (DVDs, CDs) are also available on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Grants for nonprofits available

The William Street United Methodist Church Foundation is accepting grant applications from organizations having recognition under 501(c)(3) of the IRS Code, for its October distribution of funds. Grant applications must be mailed to the church and received by 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

Proposals must be submitted on the foundation’s “grant application” form and submitted along with the “grant checklist.” Both forms can be downloaded from the church’s website at williamstreetumc.org.

The William Street United Methodist Church Foundation is interested in funding organizations that can demonstrate that they have planned their projects with an emphasis on human needs. Priority is given to projects that serve persons whose needs are not met by existing services, are seeking seed money for innovative programs, encourage matching gifts or additional funding from other donors, such as the general public or government, and yield substantial benefits for the resources invested.

For more information, call the church at 740-363-4741.

Crossbow Open House

Do you need help sighting in your crossbow? Are you interested in learning more about crossbows? Come talk with Ohio Division of Wildlife staff at the Delaware Shooting Range and learn everything you need get prepared for hunting season with your crossbow. Instructors will provide basic safety instruction, crossbow facts, and prepare archers for the upcoming hunting season.

Different selections of crossbows will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment and crossbow. A selection of stationary 3D targets will be placed to practice your skills after you have successfully sighted in your bow.

The event will take place from 3-7 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the Delaware Shooting Range and Education Center, 1110 State Route 229, Ashley. Meet at the front Archery Range at the Pavilion.

Registration is not required. For more information, please contact Travis Runnels at [email protected].

Chance to recycle Styrofoam

The Going 4 Gold 4H Club is holding a Styrofoam Recycling Drive on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Pig and Lamb Barn at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

No food containers, plates, cups, packing peanuts or dirty/wet Styrofoam. Tape and stickers must be removed. The type we can recycle is the formed pieces used for packing or coolers — the Styrofoam is formed with small balls packed together. Can call or text 614-218-9882 for pickup if you can not bring it on Sept. 30.

Exploring Radnor’s history

The Radnor Heritage Society and Museum is now hosting tours of the museum through Oct. 13. To schedule a tour email [email protected], call Pamela Jones Zeirott at 614-578-5459, or reach out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RadnorHeritageSociety.

The museum remains open the first and third Sundays of the month from 1-4 p.m. through Oct. 15.

OWU Gospel Lyres to perform

The Ohio Wesleyan University Gospel Lyres 50th Anniversary Concert will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Gray Chapel, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware.

Alumni members of OWU’s gospel choir will present a program of traditional and contemporary gospel music favorites to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its first concert. There is an admission cost, but the concert is free for students.

Free, fresh produce at PIN

People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN) has announced the dates for its monthly Produce Markets for 2023. Upcoming events will take place the last Wednesday of the month on Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25 and Nov. 29.

The event takes place from 2 to 4:30 pm at the PIN warehouse at 138 Johnson Drive, Delaware.

Qualified households are welcome to stop by for fresh fruit, veggies, and dairy at no cost to them.

The market is in drive-thru format, and participants must meet income guidelines and bring a photo ID.

For more information, visit DelawarePeopleInNeed.org or call 740-363-6284.

Farmers market in downtown Delaware

Main Street Delaware’s 2023 Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 28 on the sidewalks downtown.

Come shop for fresh local fruits and vegetables, honey, meat, eggs, plants, handcrafted items, baked goods, and more.

Farmers market in Ostrander

The Ostrander Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Main and North streets in the village.

The market will be held through Sept. 2 and will feature home- and organic-grown produce, locally produced meats, homemade soaps, hand-crafted items and more.

The market is independent but operates under the umbrella of the Ostrander Civic Association. It is also associated with SourcePoint, allowing seniors in Delaware County to use food vouchers for fresh, locally grown food.

Info on local Vietnam veterans group

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 meets on the third Thursday of each month, except in December. Meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at the Wendy’s location north of Delaware at 2065 U.S. Route 23 N.

Meetings generally last 30-45 minutes. The meeting are open not only to Vietnam veterans, but also the general public as the group has associates who are veterans who didn’t serve during the Vietnam era and non-veterans.

Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings

Delaware AA meetings take place at St. Peters Episcopal Church at 45 W. Winter St. in Delaware at 7 p.m. (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday), 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Meetings meetings are also held at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, as well as at noon on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Food pantry open

The Eastside Mission Church in Delaware is hosting a community food pantry from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. All are welcome.

The church is located at 32 Joy Ave., Delaware.

Meet and greet with veterans

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 holds a meet and greet at all three Wendy’s restaurants in Delaware from 5 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, except December.

During the meet and greet, information is provided about the chapter and upcoming events, and a percentage of sales during the three hours are donated to the chapter.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group

A new Alzheimer’s caregiver support group has been started at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Delaware, and it is seeking new members.

The support group meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m. The group, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, will be run by trained volunteers. The church is located at 55 W. Lincoln Ave.

Email local news items to [email protected].