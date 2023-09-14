Veterans ID program returns to Delaware County Fair

The popular Delaware County Recorder’s Veterans ID program is back at the Delaware County Fair this year. Delaware County Recorder Melissa Jordan, who launched the program in March 2014, will provide the service at the recorder’s booth in the Fairgrounds Coliseum on Monday, Sept. 18, through Friday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

The program allows Ohio veterans to obtain a Document Identification Card (also known as a Vet ID card). The card displays a photograph of the veteran as well as relevant information regarding their service to our country. In Ohio, county recorders maintain veterans’ military discharge records, and a vet ID card allows veterans to prove their eligibility for various benefits. Previously, veterans had to prove their eligibility by carrying a certified copy of their DD 214. The vet ID card is a much smaller card, easier to carry and contains all the relevant information needed.

In order to receive a vet ID card, a veteran must present an original or certified copy of his or her military discharge, as well as show two forms of current and valid identification. Acceptable forms of identification include an original or certified birth certificate; ID card issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; U.S. military ID card; Social Security card; state-issued license to carry a concealed weapon; state-issued driver’s license or ID; or valid passport. At least one form of identification submitted must be a photo ID.

Veterans with a discharge already on file in the recorder’s office will not need to file their discharge again: Jordan will have the index books available to check filed status. No military discharges will be filed or vet ID cards issued in the Recorder’s Office in the Hayes building during fair week.

There is no cost to record the military discharge or the ID card.

After the week of the Delaware County Fair, the program will continue to be available during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, in the Recorder’s Office, which is located in the first floor of the Hayes Building, 145 N. Union St. in Delaware.

For more information about the Veterans ID program, contact the Recorder’s Office at 740-833-2460 or [email protected]. For questions regarding military discharges, contact the Delaware County Veterans Service Commission at 740-833-2010.

