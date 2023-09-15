This map shows the Berlin Commercial Overlay for the township. Courtesy | Berlin Twp. Commission cans residential hotel

The Berlin Township Zoning Commission (BZC) recently denied a resolution seeking approval of a residential hotel.

On June 27, Joe Thomas, of Metro Development, requested an administrative review for the Northpointe Residential Hotel on 6.4 acres at state Route 37 East, Sunbury, adjacent to the RCD recreational vehicle business along Africa Road to the west. The parcel would change from Planned Commercial District to Berlin Commercial Overlay, although a rezoning was not requested.

“ODOT, Sunbury and Delaware County are working on an interchange project to the south of the existing 36/37 interchange, and to the south of the Tanger Outlet Mall, a project being discussed since the 1990s,” Thomas said in the meeting minutes. “There will be an express route that goes from 36/37 to this interchange to eliminate traffic on the surrounding roads. He was asked to participate in the engineering and financing of the interchange and other roadways. He has worked with the entities on the project. The cost is about $55 million and is funded by an NCA (New Community Authority) and a TIF (Tax Increment Financing).”

Zoning was told “the lobby building, and the hotel building front on (routes) 36/37 and are aligned with the future realignment of 36/37. Hotel three will front on the new parkway.”

There would be five hotel guest buildings with decks and patios, 130 units in all, and two garage buildings. The exteriors would be gray, since the township’s Architectural Review Board said blue was not permissible. Five acres would be dedicated to Sunbury. However, the property is in the Olentangy Local School District, and parents would be responsible for any student transportation. It was felt there would be minimal impact to the district.

During BZC consideration, it was determined that this was the first time the application had been before the township. It was noted that this is a permitted use on this property.

Thomas said, “all requirements have been met and no variances requested. They have worked with the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office to ensure that the residential hotel qualifies for the BBP (Berlin Business Park). They did this prior to purchasing the property… They are staying outside the work limits of the future parkway.”

The minimum stay at this residential hotel would be 30 days. Rent would be $1,400-$3,500 per month, depending on the layout and amenities. Guests are typically those with short-term work assignments or during home builds. Metro said they have done residential hotel since the early 1990s.

Attorney Steve Cuckler said the hotel “falls under the commercial application under the BBP overlay, and any residential criteria does not apply,” minutes said. That means it is not subject to a density calculation, which would be 20 units/acre. The commission “recently denied apartments that were higher than the 10 units/acre density,” minutes said.

During public comment, local developer Ron Sabatino “said most apartment communities are built at 20 units per acre.” He was in support of the project.

There was also discussion about wording. Ohio law defines three types of hotels: transient, extended-stay, and residential.

After the discussion, the commission voted 3-2 against the application. It would then go to the Berlin Township Trustees for final consideration, with the BZC’s comments.

Commission members told Thomas they still had “concerns and questions,” about safety, including parking, traffic and the 60 miles per hour speed limit on that portion of routes 36/37. Their vote didn’t necessarily mean the trustees wouldn’t approve it, they said.

The BZC consists of Chairperson Jerry Valentine, Vice Chairperson Darcy Kaplan, Angela Brown, Keith Goshia, Jenny Sloas, first alternate Jasper DeChristopher, second alternate Tara Shields.

The BZC also went over a draft of its comprehensive land use plan (CLUP) on June 13 at Berlin Township Hall, 3271 Cheshire Road. This meeting was about making revisions to the CLUP, sending it to the township trustees to review. On June 27, a master document draft was provided, and all changes made.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].