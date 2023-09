Delaware County Property Transfers

433 Maplebrooke Dr, Westerville, Bowman, Pamela Sue To: Mccullough, Joseph Riley & Amy Lynn, $575,000

5557 Hickory Dr, Lewis Center, Joss Construction Group Inc To: Kenric Construction Inc, $125,000

3521 Burnt Pond Rd, Ostrander, Coe, Stephen L & Hedwig S To: Coe, Andrew S & Hall, Courtney M, $360,000

441 Senate Ave, Delaware, Hynek, James J To: Kisitu, Jotham David, $292,000

5408 Maple Glen Dr, Galena, Owc Of Columbus Llc To: Hamilton, Gregory Allen & Erin Kristi, $290,000

595 Redshank Dr, Sunbury, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Abouzeid, Joseph & Sarah Sherwin, $565,191

68 Bluestone Ln, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Janakiraman, Arulselvan & Dinakar, Arthi, $550,230

366 West Wind Rd, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Mangapati, Bhaskara & Anuhya, $698,620

86 Bluestone Ln, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Gupta, Ankit Kumar & Nidhi, $553,981

6191 Lawford Ln, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Rhea, Mary E Trustee, $453,810

74 Bluestone Ln, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Jayachandran, Loganathan & Arumugam, Vidhyalakshmi, $547,230

673 Viola Dr, Sunbury, Glidden, Brian D To: Wise, Alan P & Terri, $544,900

7820 Bachman Dr, Powell, Owusu-Bediako, Ekua & Kwaku To: Appah, Ruth & Emmanuel,

$650,000

4378 Leonardsburg Rd, Delaware, Aisel, Ralph & Molly To: Hibbits, Joseph Thomas, $315,000

10371 Forest Glen Pl, Powell, Sun, Shaoli & Li Zihai Trustees To: Ebner, Nathan M, $1,418,750

6089 Victory Gate, Westerville, Bob Webb Nook At Highland Lakes Llc To: Woolley, Robert M & Jessica M, $973,000

221 N Miller, Sunbury, Jarrell, Sandra L To: Queen, Loren T, $231,000

6780 Temperance Point St, Westerville, Sivinski, David To: Ricks, Lamar Floyd Kerin, $859,900

6954 Pine Valley Ln, Westerville, Knipfer, Laura A To: Wells Fargo Bank Na, $527,091

5538 Carnoustie Ct, Dublin, Wilson, Harold T & Joan M To: Murillo, David R Trustee, $612,000

555 Thistle Dr, Delaware, Blair, Jessica To: Turrin, James, $310,000

12745 Gorsuch Rd, Galena, Lemaster, Bill Thomas & Janice, Jean To: Hardy, James E @ 3, $642,900