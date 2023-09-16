New DCHS exhibit highlights Prohibition era

The Delaware County Historical Society (DCHS) announced Wednesday the opening of a new exhibit at the Historic Jail & Sheriff’s Residence — Bootleggers vs. the Sheriff: Delaware County During Prohibition. The exhibit will be open through October.

Through photos, articles and artifacts, those visiting the exhibit will have the opportunity to look back into the “roaring 20s” and explore the impact of prohibition on the inhabitants of Delaware County and across the country. This exhibit is an extension of the Delaware County in the Roaring 20s exhibit, currently open at the organization’s Nash House Museum at 157 William St. in Delaware.

“We’ve all seen the glitzy gangster movies, featuring cleverly disguised speakeasies and potent home-brewed spirits,” said Donna Meyer, DCHS executive director. “While maybe not quite as dramatic as the Hollywood blockbusters, most small towns had their own creative prohibition workarounds and local law enforcement determined to shut them down. Delaware was no exception. The Historic Jail and Sheriff’s Residence is the perfect location for this exhibit.”

This exhibit is free and open to the public. Donations are encouraged and will fund future DCHS exhibits and educational programming.

The Historic Jail & Sheriff’s Residence, 20 W. Central Ave. in Delaware, is open during downtown Delaware’s “First Friday” event each month from 6-8 p.m.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to promoting, preserving and sustaining interest in the history of Delaware County, Ohio. In addition to regular educational programming for all ages, DCHS owns and curates exhibits at several historical sites, including Nash House Museum, Meeker Homestead & Museum and the Delaware Historic Jail & Sheriff’s Residence. Learn more, view event and exhibit schedules and find additional museum information at https://www.delawareohiohistory.org/. The organization also operates The Barn at Stratford event venue for weddings, corporate meetings, and other special gatherings. To learn more or book an event, visit https://barnatstratford.org/.

Submitted by the Delaware County Historical Society.