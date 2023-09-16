SourcePoint offering scholarships for programs

Delaware County residents ages 55 and better can sign up for a free community pass (ComPASS) at SourcePoint’s enrichment center at 800 Cheshire Road, Delaware. With no annual membership fee, guests have access to the 44,000-square-foot center, as well as numerous free activities. For activities that do require a fee, such as select fitness, arts, and education programs, the Edie Balser Scholarship Fund is available to assist qualifying adults.

Private donors helped establish the scholarship fund in 2016, wanting every eligible adult to be active, regardless of financial standing. Funds help individuals with modest incomes participate in a variety of engaging programs. The application process is simple: Go to MySourcePoint.org/scholarship or contact SourcePoint’s customer service supervisor at 740-363-6677.

The scholarship fund is named in honor and memory of Edith “Edie” Balser, a longtime employee and dedicated community volunteer who passed away in 2019.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55, as well as family caregivers. Services and programs are supported by the local senior services levy, private and corporate donations, grants, and the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging.

Submitted by SourcePoint.