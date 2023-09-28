City awarded grant for nearly $500K

The City of Delaware is receiving nearly $500,000 in grant funds from the state’s Community Development Block Grant program.

Nearly two dozen Ohio communities are receiving the funding to complete neighborhood improvement projects aimed at improving the quality of life for residents.

According to the city, the award will help fund the Noble Street Neighborhood Street Improvement Project. The project will reconstruct or resurface a total of 6,910 feet of pavement on Ross Street, Noble Street, David Street, Eaton Street, and South Washington Street between Bernard Avenue and London Road. Total project funding will consist of the $495,000 grant, $50,000 in Revolving Loan Funds and $189,200 of city general funds. Construction is anticipated for spring/summer 2024.

In total, 23 Ohio communities will receive $13.8 million. The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program is administered by the Ohio Department of Development.

“Investing in our communities’ infrastructure isn’t just about building bridges and roads; it’s about nurturing economic growth and safeguarding the health and well-being of Ohioans,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “The projects we’re supporting with this funding underscore our commitment to building a stronger, more prosperous Ohio for all.”

“We are committed to identifying and solving infrastructure issues and we thank the state for recognizing the importance of getting these types of projects done,” said City Manager Tom Homan.

Information for this story was provided by the City of Delaware.