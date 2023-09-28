Date set for annual Holiday Clearing House Volunteers help with coats during a previous Holiday Clearing House event. Courtesy | PIN

People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN) is scheduled to host the annual Holiday Clearing House again this year, with the main “Distribution Day” on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Applications for the program opened on Sept. 5 and have been steadily flowing in since then.

According to Executive Director Kathy Hoff, 140 children had been placed on their roster by the end of the day, pending final approval.

“That’s an unbelievably quick influx for our numbers,” Hoff said. “In 2022, we ‘only’ had 68 kids on our list the first day. At this point, it certainly looks like we’re going to surpass the 969 kids we helped last year. I won’t be surprised if we pass our record of 1,189 from back in 2021.”

Each one of those local children will be “adopted” by a supporting partner of PIN, who shop for gifts off the wishlist provided by their parents. In addition, the many food, coat, and toy drives throughout Delaware County allow PIN to provide a shopping opportunity for parents to select additional gifts as well as a new winter coat for each child. Families are also provided with groceries for a holiday meal to enjoy together.

“It’s been incredible to see how Clearing House has grown in just the last few years,” said PIN volunteer Terry Troutman, who has managed the “Toyland” section of HCH since 2016. “The scale of things has just exploded since the pandemic, not just in the number of kids we help but in the donations we see. I’ve had to draw in more volunteers from my church to make sure we have toys sorted and organized in time, and every year we leave the fairgrounds with very little leftover.”

In 2022, between toys, winterwear, and food, PIN provided nearly a quarter million dollars’ worth of assistance to Delaware County residents through the program. That includes Holiday Clearing House assistance to seniors (65+) through a portion of the program which provides them with groceries for a special Holiday meal as well as a gift card to purchase a gift of their choosing.

Those numbers are well beyond what the first year of the Holiday Clearing House experienced in 1954, organized by Nancy Frankenberg. That year, 58 families received assistance. Hoff said that in 2023, she expects more than 400 families, plus senior households, will benefit from the program. All HCH participants live at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.

In addition to the expected increase in HCH participants, services throughout PIN have been on the rise. Hoff shared that traffic in the organization’s Food Pantry has increased 21.5% over 2022, which itself was an increase over years prior. In part, she attributes this scale to the growing need in Delaware County, ongoing inflation, and the end of the pandemic-era Emergency Allotments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“This July was the first time in our history that we distributed groceries to provide more than 50,000 meals in one month. We were blown away by that. And then in August, we set another record. In September, we’re on track to beat that. And that’s just simply what the level of need in our community is right now.”

Hoff stressed that the deadline for both the Family and Senior Applications is 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

“We’re expecting such a large volume of applications this year that it’s just not feasible for us to keep it open any longer, nor can we make exceptions,” she said. “It’s very, very important that every application is in by this deadline, including their supporting documentation”

More information about the Holiday Clearing House and PIN’s other programs can be found online at DelawarePeopleInNeed.org. Volunteer signups for the program will be available online as the event nears, and partner food/coat/toy drives are expected to begin in November.

PIN is a nonprofit social service agency that assists Delaware County families and individuals in their time of need. Its Food Insecurity Programs provide food, fresh produce, nutritional guidance for families and individuals, household supplies, and personal care items. For additional information on PIN and other emergency services it provides, visit DelawarepPeopleInNeed.org.

Submitted by People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN).