The Delaware County Retired Teachers’ Association disbanded in March, and members decided to use the remaining balance of funds from their treasury to help People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County. Pictured is retired teacher Rosemary Spall (left) presenting a check in the amount of $1,833.64 to PIN Executive Director Kathy Hoff (right).
Courtesy | Pamela Young
