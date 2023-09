Delaware County Property Transfers

595 Buena Park Dr, Delaware, Lefevre, Mark A & Stacey M To: Madane, Vinod B & Jaya, $518,500

200 Lenell Loop, Delaware, R&R Jv Llc To: Smith, Karen S, $336,315

178 Marblewood Dr, Delaware, Dunford, Nathan K & Emilie M To: Powell, Kaitlyn Veronica & Nicholas Paul, $450,000

286 Hickory Ln, Delaware, Westfall, David & Mia To: Crawford, Tyler M, $260,000

6730 S Old State Rd, Lewis Center, May, Lois J To: Sreevari Casa Llc, $650,000

3296 Logsdon , Delaware, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Kuchibhotla, Sri Ramani & Surya Prakash, $643,880

2846 Berlin Manor Dr, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Garrett, Jeffrey & Kimberly, $780,517

2448 Klondike Rd, Delaware, Gao, Xudong & Zhuang, Jie To: Gao, Xudong & Xiao, Jing, $370,000

312 Southworth Dr, Sunbury, Heiniger, Susan G To: Orcutt, Olivia & Kirsch, Jay, $225,000

9445 Creighton Dr, Powell, Powell, Miles P II & Amy E Trustees To: Tailor, Alpeshkumar & Salvi Grishma, $725,000

2350 Klondike Rd, Delaware, Gore, Mark William To: Dignan, Maxwell, $500,000

2188 Hyatts Rd, Delaware, Cross, Norman Gerald To: Larsen, Michael W, $140,000

1277 Portrush Dr, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: Tavella, Paolo & Leah, $484,990

9903 Macdonald Dr, Dublin, Yu, Yan & Tang, Shengrong To: Gupta, Amit & Mishra, Manisha, $875,000

475 Talla Rd, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Courtright, Julie M & Daniel S, $381,960

6763 Falling Meadows Dr, Galena, Sanderson, Jeffrey A To: Sanderson, Jessica K, $476,300

6072 Tournament Dr, Westerville, Hopkins, Ronald E To: Devore, Paul Thomas & Michelle Kay, $550,000

1496 Electra St, Columbus, Dobbins, Agnes Ann To: Chen, Qiang, $275,000

6770 Riverrun Ln, Delaware, Epcon River Bluff Llc To: Boltz, Terrie L, $528,515