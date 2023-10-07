Local LWV helping with election information

Ahead of the general election, the League of Women Voters of Delaware County offers the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This “one-stop shop” for election information provides Delaware County voters with simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process. VOTE411 provides personalized candidate information, voter registration details, polling place locations, and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.

“From local ballot initiatives to important state races, it is crucial voters in Delaware County, Ohio make their voices heard this election year,” said Voter Services Co-Chairsaid Ann Wennberg. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premiere online election resource that provides voters with the resources they need to make an informed vote this fall. The League of Women Voters of Delaware County has published our voter guide on VOTE411 as a resource for all Delaware County voters.”

With resources available in both English and Spanish, VOTE411 helps millions each year — many of them young people and first-time voters — learn more about what’s on their ballot, where candidates stand on the issues, how to find their polling place, and more.

“The League of Women Voters of Delaware County is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to Delaware County voters,” Wennberg said. “We encourage voters to visit VOTE411.org to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently on Election Day!”

In Ohio the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 10; early in-person voting begins Oct. 11; and absentee voting by mail begins Oct. 11. Visit www.voteohio.gov for more information.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

Submitted by the League of Women Voters of Delaware County Ohio.