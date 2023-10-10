Griffiths

The Olentangy Local School District (OLSD) placed Olentangy High School (OHS) Principal Robert Griffiths on paid administrative leave on Monday pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the district.

In a message to parents sent on Monday afternoon, OLSD Superintendent Todd Meyer said, “Administrative leave is a procedural step to protect the integrity of an investigation. Please be assured this matter does not concern the safety of any Olentangy High School students or affect academic integrity at OHS.”

Meyer added, “We realize this news may raise questions. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot offer further details at this time. The best interests of our students and staff remain our top priority, and we will work to ensure students, families, and staff are not impacted further by this transition.”

In a prepared statement, the district reiterated Meyer’s sentiment that the investigation does not concern the safety of students or the academic integrity of the school. The district added, “Olentangy Schools is committed to our mission to facilitate maximum learning for every student.”

Griffiths is in his sixth year as principal at OHS, having taken over the role ahead of the 2017-18 school year. Previously, he served as the assistant principal at Olentangy Liberty High School.

Trond Smith, the director of secondary schools and a former principal at Olentangy Orange High School, will serve as the lead administrator at OHS while the investigation is conducted. The district is advising anyone with school-related questions to contact Smith via email at [email protected].

