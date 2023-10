Delaware County Property Transfers

6446 Boone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Pericherla, Viswanadha Raju & Sowjanya, $515,970

5023 Oakmont Pl, Westerville, Upchurch, Karen To: Smock, Rebecca & Nathaniel, $875,000

7341 Celebration Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Abouseada, Omar, $478,980

5589 N Galena Rd, Sunbury, Jones, Vonda L & James W To: Rittner, Mary M & Christopher M, $347,500

8759 Clarksdale Dr, Lewis Center, Wiley, Fred A To: Kear, Qini & Cibulskis, Qina, $415,000

6801 Meadow Glen Dr, Westerville, Grooms, Terry L & Susan C To: Cain, Patrick David & Amy D, $565,000

304 E William St, Delaware, Beachy, Wendell & Rachelle To: Hurt, Cassie Leigh, $290,000

111 Montrose Ave, Delaware, Twrw Llc To: Larsen, Christopher K, $450,000

9494 Wedgewood Blvd, Powell, Rennob Inc To: Rrr Development Holdings Llc, $2,615,200

40 E Cherry St, Sunbury, Young, Brenda To: Sunbury Diner Llc, $150,000

7471 Bent Oak Ct, Lewis Center, Ibrahim, Kawthar F & Midya F To: Ibrahim, Kawthar F, $144,250

1500 Abbotsford Green Dr, Powell, Pacella, John L & Caryn J To: Lockwood, Maria D & Matthew B, $867,000

486 Westgreen Ln, Westerville, Churchill, Ruth D To: Gleich, John N, $319,000

Riverside Dr, Powell, Pomante, Richard To: Schmidt, Kathleen & Todd, $199,900

510 South St, Ashley, Fifth Third Bank National Association To: Richland Home Buyers Llc, $101,200

3202 Blantons Pass, Delaware, Trinity Home Builders Llc To: Polu, Pramod & Anne Nagamrutha, $583,920

281 Lenell Loop, Delaware, R&R Jv Llc To: Ava Infra Llc, $328,315

1400 Big Bluestem Way, Sunbury, Destefano, Laura & Robert To: Burt, Seth & Cassidy, $735,000

160 Lenell Loop, Delaware, R&R Jv Llc To: Brooks, Shelley E, $339,514

Vans Valley Rd, Galena, Donaldson, Kimberly To: Cannon, Meagan Marie, $850,000

305 Lenell Loop, Delaware, R&R Jv Llc To: Osteen, Kirsten & Faulkner, Timothy, $325,525

150 Lenell Loop, Delaware, R&R Jv Llc To: Kokaska, John Robert & Karen Lynn, $333,879

107 Cottswold Dr, Delaware, Rasberry, Robert P & Melissa A To: Dessecker, Evan Allan & Bobbitt, Paige Renee, $360,000