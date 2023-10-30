Two up for trustee in Liberty Township Henderly Newell

One seat on the Liberty Township Board of Trustees will be up for grabs on Election Day as incumbent Bryan Newell seeks reelection, while newcomer Bill Henderly hopes to bring a new perspective to the table. With just over a week remaining until voters hit the polls, both candidates spoke with The Gazette on why they’re running and what they hope to achieve should they be elected.

Newell

Since being elected to his first term in November 2019, Newell believes the township has been able to accomplish a number of things that have made him proud of his time in office.

“When I’ve reflected back on the number of things that we’ve done, whether it’s expanding the parks, improving the facilities, trails, internal government process, helping businesses with our processes, staff turnover, all of this stuff, and I started right at the beginning of COVID.

“And then after that, it was supply chain (issues) and people who were unavailable to work, interest rates, buying power, and all that kind of stuff … I want people to see all the things we’ve done, and we did it in just four years. What government does that? I’m proud of that. In spite of all the challenges, I’m proud of what our team has done. We’ve worked together, split up the tasks, and got results for people. I think that’s all you can ask out of your government, to keep things moving forward.”

As the son of a rural township trustee growing up, Newell said he felt like he had a good understanding of a trustee’s role in a community, and serving on the Board of Zoning Appeals in Liberty Township prior to running for trustee gave him an even better understanding of the role. However, now having served as a trustee for a nearly full term, Newell said he’s still somewhat surprised by just how much he’s enjoyed the role.

“When I sat down a couple of months ago to kick off this campaign, I was like, ‘I really love doing this job.’ It comes back to the people you’re working with and the things you’re getting done,” he said. “If we were sitting here eight years ago when everyone was fighting internally and everything was going on, I wouldn’t have loved it. I would have had a different story to tell. It has a lot to do with the people around you and how they’re willing to work so hard to make it a positive experience.”

Newell said the decision to seek reelection included a sense of unfinished business as well as the intrigue of being able to do more with additional time.

“It was kind of like, ‘Okay, we did all this cool stuff in the first four years, so what can we do with another four years?’” he said. “A lot of the stuff we did was hard but it was foundational-setting stuff, so when I started to think about it, I figured well, I’ve done all the hard work. We put in the time, we’ve laid this foundation, and I want to be a part of this thing taking off now. Now that we have the hard stuff behind us, let’s see how fast we can go forward here.”

Another factor that played a role in his decision was the ability of the trustees to work together to achieve a common goal, which he said makes for a fun work environment.

“We have a very good thing going,” he said. “The (Delaware County) commissioners have commented several times that this is the most cohesive team of trustees in the county. We take pride in that. That has been the secret sauce. We disagree, but we do it respectfully while always trying to get the best outcome for the residents. I think everyone can see that in the results.”

Newell said he values the advancement in the relationship with the city of Powell during his time, and he added that there are a lot of good ideas taking shape with regard to the township’s parks that he would like to continue having a hand in bringing to fruition.

He went on to say it’s both “a challenge and a blessing” to represent such a diverse community where people have chosen to live in particular settings because that’s what they prioritize.

“We’re lucky that we get to offer that to everybody, and I think that’s one of the big attractors to our area,” he said. “Besides the schools, zoo, and other things, it’s the different types of character our neighborhoods have. So it’s always going to be a challenge when you’re balancing one person’s vision versus another person’s vision. We tried to tackle that with the citizen-led comprehensive plan update, and I think (citizens) are starting to see what a challenge that is because we had balanced representation from all areas of the township. They’re figuring out that, ‘Okay, this is important to me, but it’s not important to you.’ That’s what trustees face.”

Newell added there is a misconception from residents that trustees drive development in the township, which he said is not true.

“Ninety-nine percent of our development decisions and plan reviews and approvals are made by our Zoning Commission, and that’s an independent body,” he said. “We’ve been legally told we’re not supposed to influence them when they’re involved with an application. And they have to follow the Ohio Revised Code … We get involved when there is a rezoning when someone wants to go from residential to commercial or something. But otherwise, we don’t see development plans, and we don’t get involved with those. That’s something that always comes up around election time and you just wish people knew that that’s not how the process goes. I’ve voted on two development plans, and the last one more than a year ago. It’s just not that often.”

Henderly

Henderly has lived in Liberty Township for 37 years, raising three sons, two of whom live in or near the township. He founded an investment and wealth management firm in the township 17 years ago. Throughout his professional career, he’s served on the Investment Advisory Committee for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and the director of investments for the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, which he said was a $13 billion fund at the time.

“As I started to get involved (in the township) over the last five or six years, I’ve become troubled by the way developers in the area just come in and do what they want and they leave,” Henderly told The Gazette. “They don’t care about what the public thinks or is doing. And we also have trustees who are beholden to developers as well, and that troubles me because if you’re listening only to developers and not to the public, then we’re missing a whole lot.”

Henderly said the township’s comprehensive plan has been “gutted and doesn’t really exist,” allowing for a “carte blanche” platform for developers to have their way.

Another concern Henderly said needs to be addressed is the stressed roads and infrastructure in the township that only worsens as the township continues to grow. “The developers don’t help build (that infrastructure) out, and the taxpayers and citizens have to build out those other roads that go into some of these areas,” he said.

Henderly said his campaign slogan is, “moving forward with integrity,” and he stated he will be a voice for the public and represent them according to what they want in the township.

“The greatest challenge I see is that, as a trustee representing the public and listening to them, is also wanting to work with Powell and the city council there and be more collaborative to find a way we can work together and be more compatible with each other,” he said. “We can’t have zoning doing two different things in the same area. Otherwise, developers see that and they pit us against each other.”

Henderly said the community members have great ideas for what they want to see in the township, and they need to be heard rather than allowing developers to dictate what happens in the community.

“Let’s hear what the public is saying, let’s do what the public is saying to do instead of developers coming in and saying, ‘We want to do this and we don’t care what the public says. We’re just going to do it.’ That’s wrong. When they take away the right to vote with referendums on projects they’re doing, and we can’t question anything, or they get tax abatements as well, that is inappropriate for the citizens of this entire area.

“So that’s what troubles me and why I’m running. We do need a change, and I hear a lot of citizens saying it’s time for a change.”

Henderly added that the collaborative effort has to extend to the Olentangy Schools Board of Education as well. He stated that if the various townships and cities that encompass the Olentangy Local School District don’t get organized and work together, developers will “go hog wild and run this thing over.”

“Ten people aren’t going to get this done. We need all townships and cities to come alongside and collaborate on where this is going,” he said.

With a financial background of over 45 years, which has included extensive financial analysis and portfolio management, Henderly believes his professional experience and expertise will be an asset to Liberty Township.

“That investment, that experience in finance, will have a lot of value,” he said. “We will look at the finances and the books for Liberty Township very closely and make sure we’re prudent in how we’re spending taxpayers money.”

Asked what residents can expect from him should he be elected, Henderly said, “They can know that I will be looking out for them and for us in general. They know that I’m going to be their voice in whatever’s going on, and they know I share the same common concerns they do about stressed roads and infrastructure. They know that I’m going to be prudent with the spending of their taxpayer dollars because it’s getting more and more all the time.

“They can know that I’m looking out for the quality of life and community spirit of Liberty Township. And they can know that I really want to advance Liberty Township and Powell as one of the best communities for quality of life and community spirit in all of Ohio.”

