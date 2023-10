Delaware County Property Transfers

8146 Joshua Way, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Marshall, Darvin L & Amy F, $685,309

45 Bluestone Ln, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Roy, Ashbel & Ashbel, Shirley, $666,130

411 West Wind Rd, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Puri, Gaurav, $713,415

393 West Wind Rd, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Vijayakrishnan, Rakesh & Palenkara, Gayathri Muthukad, $615,750

405 West Wind Rd, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Malik, Amit & Kavita, $641,230

928 Mill Stone Dr, Sunbury, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Taylor, Joshua H & Sarah E, $464,000

8195 Joshua Way, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Willitzer, Ethan & Held, Cassidy Lin, $740,735

9296 Lerwick Dr, Dublin, Agrawal, Neetu To: Mitchell, Eric & Aimee, $608,000

3794 Foresta Grand Dr, Powell, Perorazio, Rebecca L To: Shroff, Bipin & Nancy, $525,000

7865 Maple Grove Dr, Lewis Center, Rowland, Eileen T & Charles W Co-Trustees To: Ernst, Andrew & Kristen, $605,000

756 Hawksbury Way, Powell, Macaulay, Donna To: Sisson, Douglas Lee & Anne B, $1,250,000

9918 Kingston Cir, Powell, Haase, Joseph A & Kathy J To: Lee, Sunggyu & Kyung P, $588,250

279 Dogwood Ln, Westerville, Summit Business And Properties Llc To: Owens, Patrick Brian, $352,000

4766 Chantry Dr, Galena, Owens, Patrick B & Mary L To: Jagodzinski, Andrea & Maier, Caroline, $794,900

100 N Washington St, Delaware, Devesa, Susan Shaw Trustee To: Red Vespa Llc, $247,500

8539 Meacham Ct, Powell, Ravine Run Llc To: Fulton, Erik C & Angelina V, $200,000

461 Park Vista Dr, Delaware, Dr Horton Indiana Llc To: Bagheri, Maryam & Bidar, Morteza, $382,900

5024 Glenmeir Ct, Powell, Halpern, Seymour J & Sharon To: Rivers, Drew D & Jessica, $526,000

7894 Maple Run Ln, Powell, Kimmins, Roy & Stephanie To: Roth, Tamari & James, $545,000