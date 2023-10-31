MORPC holds Summit on Sustainability

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A sold-out crowd of 600 attendees gathered Oct. 26 at the Hilton Downtown Columbus for the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission’s (MORPC) annual signature environmental conference, the Summit on Sustainability. This year’s summit brought together leaders to explore and share sustainable solutions and to celebrate individuals and collaborative efforts making a difference in central Ohio. This year’s event theme − Collaborate. Innovate. Inspire. − featured breakout sessions in which speakers explored sustainability through the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Keynote speaker Todd Brady, chief sustainability officer for Intel Corporation and vice president of global public affairs, discussed Intel’s global sustainability initiatives, including climate, energy, water, green buildings and circular economy. The luncheon speaker Mitchell Silver, who serves as the principal, vice president of urban planning at McAdams, discussed urban planning, land use, parks, and public space planning with an emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Events like this can be a launch pad for conversations which spark new ideas and partnerships – especially as our region grows,” said MORPC’s Executive Director William Murdock. “This summit is a testament to the fact that change begins with collaboration, innovation, and inspiration. Our region continues to feel the impact of growth, and communities from Licking County to Lancaster are working to solve our most pressing needs. Community leaders are building stronger neighborhoods, preserving environmental resources, and building resilience in water and energy needs.”

Each year, MORPC recognizes individuals and organizations demonstrating leadership and a commitment to sustainability, planning, and practices across the region. This year’s Regional Sustainability Awards recognized Aryeh Alex, sustainability manager with the City of Columbus, recipient of the 2023 Leadership in Sustainability Award; the City of Columbus & IMPACT Community Action for their Solar Workforce Development Programs, recipient of the 2023 Collaborative Achievement in Sustainability Award; and Geno Tucker, founder of Remember US Urban Scout, recipient of the 2023 Leadership in Mobility Award. For summaries on this year’s award winners, visit the Summit on Sustainability page, and open the pull down tab for Regional Sustainability Awards.

“The work of these honorees underscores the significance of sustainability, and their work strengthens our initiatives,” said Kerstin Carr, MORPC’s Chief Regional Strategy Officer and Senior Director of Planning. “The work across our region, whether it’s showcasing how leadership can drive change, proving that collaboration can fuel sustainable solutions or illustrating how personal commitment can transform the way we move and connect, serves as a reminder that when we come together with purpose, we can change our communities for the better.”

Energy, water quality, housing, active transportation, social equity, and economic development were some of the topics featured at the day-long summit. The event included an attendee favorite, Pecha Kucha-style presentations from Mary Mertz, director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources; Brandi Whetstone, MORPC’s sustainability officer; and Ivory Levert and Angela Mitchell, founders of Black Women in Nature.

Additionally, MORPC unveiled its newest survey in the “Leaders Listen” series, in partnership with Measurement Resources Company and The Columbus Dispatch, to gauge Central Ohio residents’ opinions on experiences and services related to sustainability and the environment. Survey participants included more than 2,000 residents across the 15-county region. For the first time, the survey was available in Spanish and Somali. Key findings included:

• Respondents were largely consistent across different demographic and political groups in supporting “Conservation of green spaces and waterways” as the highest priority.

• Two-thirds of central Ohio survey participants indicated that they were moderately to extremely worried about climate change.

• Among all survey participants, nearly two-thirds support large-scale commercial solar power developments in their communities, and,

• More than 70% of respondents feel that leaders are “not at all” to “moderately” addressing our environmental quality needs.

A report detailing the complete findings of the survey will be released by MORPC later this fall.

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.