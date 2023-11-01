Dates set for annual Delaware Arts Fest

The 49th Delaware Arts Festival, located in downtown Delaware, will welcome all for the two-day family friendly event May 18-19, 2024.

The Delaware Arts Festival is a nonprofit organization with two beneficiaries. To further their visual arts education, three Delaware County high school art students divide $20,000 in first-, second- and third-place prizes. In addition, Delaware County art teachers and nonprofit community organizations are eligible for $200-$2,000 grants totaling $10,000.

Again, a sea of white tents house artisans displaying original works of art, including, water colors, oil paintings, ceramics, photography, wood working, metal art and much more. Exhibitor art works are awarded ribbons in four categories: best of show, first place, second place and third place. Ending her 2023 two-day stay, vendor Kim Lawson said, “We as vendors have no idea just how much hard work goes into putting a show together. My sales were great as always.”

Organizing the festival are the Delaware Arts Festival Committee members. A group of dedicated volunteers working behind the scenes recruiting sponsors, exhibitors, entertainment, food trucks and the City of Delaware, whose help is essential.

“With the city and sponsors help, we are looking forward to a fantastic Delaware Arts Festival 2024,” said Mark Hardymon, committee president.

Entertainment includes bands, roaming magician, stilt walkers, and a few surprises. Local restaurants and food trucks offering a variety of hot and cold menus to satisfy any appetite.

As last year, the Flex shuttles are available to pick up and drop off festival guests, which was welcomed last year by many festivalgoers. Locations will be announced at a later date.

Committee member Sherry Riviera said, “It’s hard to believe that we began our organizational meeting in September for the May 2024 Delaware Arts Festival. When I first volunteered, I was amazed at the amount of planning the festival takes … but that’s why it’s always so awesome.”

For further information, visit The Delaware Arts Festival website at www.delawareartsfestival.org.