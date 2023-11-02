Ohio Wesleyan is ranked by Payscale on its 2023 College Salary Report for the earnings potential of OWU graduates. Courtesy photo | Paul Vernon

Ohio Wesleyan University’s latest accolades include being ranked on Payscale’s 2023 College Salary Report for the early and mid-career salary potential of its graduates.

In the new report, Seattle-based Payscale states, “This year, our rankings come from the alumni salary data of 3.5 million respondents, representing more than 2,400 colleges and universities across the U.S.”

After analyzing this mountain of information, Payscale reports that Ohio Wesleyan is ranked No. 9 in Ohio, No. 77 among the nation’s liberal arts colleges, and No. 284 among all U.S. colleges for the early and mid-career salary potential for graduates who earn bachelor’s degrees only.

For all OWU alumni (including those who go on to earn advanced degrees), Ohio Wesleyan is ranked No. 9 in Ohio, No. 90 among liberal arts colleges, and No. 330 among all U.S. colleges for salary potential.

Megan Ellis, M.Ed., executive director of the OWU Connection and former executive director of the Career Connection office, said Ohio Wesleyan works hard to ensure students develop the skills sought out by employers and graduate schools.

“Even as the labor market, technology, and other factors change, workers succeed if they have the ability to think critically, communicate effectively, and understand issues from multiple cultural, political, scientific, and other perspectives,” Ellis said.

“Ohio Wesleyan’s focus on developing transferable skills in and out of the classroom translates to success in the professional world,” she continued. “These skills are developed through the OWU Connection (the university’s signature experience) and are woven into the fabric of the entire Ohio Wesleyan experience. Because of this focus, OWU students graduate ready to take on more responsibility and in elevated roles.”

According to Payscale’s 2023 data:

The median early career salary for OWU bachelor’s degree holders with 0-5 years of work experience is $59,400. For all alumni (all degrees), the figure is $62,100.

The median mid-career salary (10+ years of experience) for OWU bachelor’s degree holders is $120,000. For all alumni, the figure is $123,700.

Also, according to the Payscale survey, 48% of OWU bachelor’s degree holders say their work has high meaning, or makes the world a better place. That number rises to 51% for all Bishop alumni. A total of 22% of the participating OWU alumni hold degrees in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields.

Learn more about the Payscale survey at www.payscale.com/college-salary-report and more about enrolling at Ohio Wesleyan at https://www.owu.edu/admission.

Submitted by Ohio Wesleyan University.