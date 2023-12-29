In partnership with the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), the Charitable Healthcare Network (CHN) is pleased to announce Grace Clinics of Ohio as the 2023 Free Clinic of the Year Award winner.

Grace Clinics of Ohio, Inc. is a 501 3 (C) nonprofit organization of free medical clinics serving those who are uninsured or underinsured with free medical appointments, prescription assistance, and specialist appointments. Following the clinic’s founding in 2006 in Delaware, Ohio, the organization now serves five locations throughout central Ohio, including Delaware, the Linden neighborhood of Columbus, Marion, Wellston, and their newest clinic in Hilliard.

“The communities we serve view us as a ‘safe place’ in the community and a trusted partner for healthcare. We served over 1,447 patients and provided over 1,900 visits at all locations in fiscal year 2023. Between all 5 clinics, we serve patients that represent over 11 different languages and over 33 countries,” notes the nomination for this award.

Grace Clinics welcomes people where they are in life and comes to meet their physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual needs. To those who would otherwise not have access to basic, sound, and high-quality medical care, Grace Clinic’s medical staff will provide that care in a loving, compassionate, non-threatening way. To learn more, visit graceclinicweb.org.

The Ohio Legislature, through H.B. 320 of the 130th General Assembly, designated December as Free Clinic Appreciation Month (FCAM) in Ohio. As part of Free Clinic Appreciation Month, the Charitable Healthcare Network and the Ohio Department of Health recognize the accomplishments of Ohio’s free clinics with Free Clinic Award presentations.

Founded in 2000 as the Ohio Association of Free Clinics and renamed in 2018, the Charitable Healthcare Network (CHN) is a 501(c)(3) organization whose purpose is to be the voice and connector for its 53 member clinics and charitable providers in the state by providing resources, education, and advocacy to strengthen and ensure high-quality healthcare for people who are most vulnerable. In 2022, CHN members provided nearly $200 million in healthcare services through nearly 560,000 clinical interactions for free or at little to no cost for the uninsured and underinsured in Ohio.

More information is available at charitablehealthcarenetwork.org.

Submitted by the Charitable Healthcare Network.