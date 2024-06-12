Beth Stanley (holding plaque) stands with her family and the Sunbury City Council on April 3. She was the latest recipient of Sunbury’s Citizen Recognition Award. Courtesy | City of Sunbury Council OKs annexation services

SUNBURY — The first quarter of City Council meetings are in the books, and here’s a review of what took place.

• A rezoning request for Eagle Creek Highlands was presented on Jan. 3. It was said the plans are similar to the already approved Eagle Creek to the north.

• Council approved rezoning about 85 acres to Planned Residential District (PRD) for Pulte Homes on Jan. 17. The property is west of Interstate 71, south of U.S. 36/S.R. 37 and east of 3 B’s and K Road.

• On Jan. 30, Mayor Joe St. John gave his “State of the City” address at Big Walnut High School. Since all the council members were present, it counts as a meeting. See the separate Gazette article on the address.

• A public hearing was held Feb. 7 for rezoning 450 S. Miller Drive from PRD to Planned Commercial District. This was approved at the next council meeting.

• Maria Schaper of the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission gave a metropolitan transportation plan update to council on Feb. 21. Council also approved “an ordinance accepting a petition for annexation of territory consisting of 498.167+/- acres of land located in Trenton Township, Delaware County and owned by AEP Ohio Transmission Company, Inc.,” and others, as well as “378.595+/- acres of land located in Berkshire and Trenton townships, Delaware County and owned by Columbus Southern Power Company,” and others, the legislation read.

• Council passed a resolution on March 6 “setting forth municipal services that will be provided to 298.398+/- acres of land in Trenton Township if annexed to the City of Sunbury.”

• Tommy Moser with MS Consultants presented the Sunbury Parkway Master Plan on March 20.

• Beth Stanley received the Citizen Recognition Award on April 3. She was recognized “for the significant impact she has had on the community. Beth has spent her time putting together running groups for youth and organizing a Kindness Crew to change the world with kindness.”

Sunbury City Council consists of Damin Cappel, Cindi Cooper, Molly Drayer, John Grumney, David Martin, Murray Neff and St. John. Other staff in attendance include City Administrator Daryl Hennessy, City Engineer Dan Whited, Legal Counsel Dave Brehm, Police Chief Rob Howard, and Clerk of Council Amber Swain. Council typically meets at 7:30 p.m. in the Town Hall. For more information, visit sunburyvillage.com.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Committee meets prior to the council meetings. The committee also had its first meetings of the year, and here’s an update.

• On Jan. 3, an arborist said the apple trees in Orchard Park are no longer fruit bearing. There will need to be much pruning of the overgrowth, and new fruit trees are being decided on for planting. There was also discussion about the National Fitness Program and fitness stations; as well as the state budget request for the Ohio Fallen Heroes Memorial, which involves replacing the sidewalk with brick.

• “Daniel Sherman with the Big Walnut Youth League addressed their interest to the Committee about working with the city in bringing a sports complex to the city,” said meeting minutes from Feb. 7. “Mr. Sherman touched on the amount of people their tournaments bring into the city, which benefits local businesses. He also went over the potential revenue for a sports complex within the city limits.”

• In new business on March 6, topics included the Eagle Adventure Camp, Community Easter Egg Hunt (held March 23), the Glow Disc Golf Tournament, and the solar eclipse.

• There was more discussion on the solar eclipse at the April 3 meeting, as well the Brent Hambrick Memorial Open. In another update, the city will provide a letter of support for Preservation Parks, and also looking at a Storybook Trail.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.