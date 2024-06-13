Fans For Friends drive underway

The 2024 Fans For Friends fan drive kicked off on June 1 and continue through Sept. 15 or until cooler weather prevails.

A cooled room serves as a great refuge from the summer’s heat. However, many in Delaware County do not share in that experience. For some, the extreme heat can even be hazardous to their health. Heat is the number one cause of weather-related illnesses and deaths. That is why the Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, in collaboration with their partners at People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County, has kicked off its annual fan drive to collect new box fans and distribute them to needy families. Last year, over 175 families were positively impacted by the generosity of donations made to the program.

Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week at the donation stations listed below, unless otherwise indicated. Special thanks to all of the Delaware County Fire and EMS stations, and libraries for their partnership and assistance in collection efforts.

Fire departments/districts:

• Berlin Township Fire Department (390) 2708 Lackey Old State Road, Delaware

• BST&G Fire District (350) 350 W. Cherry St., Sunbury

• Concord Township Fire Department (340) 7990 Dublin Road, Delaware

• Delaware City Fire Department (301) 99 S. Liberty St., Delaware

• Delaware City Fire Department (302) 683 Pittsburgh Drive, Delaware

• Delaware City Fire Department (303) 1320 West Central Ave., Delaware

• Delaware City Fire Department (304) 821 Cheshire Rd., Delaware

• Elm Valley Joint Fire District (310) 9821 US Route 42 N. Ashley

• Genoa Township Fire Department (440) 7049 Big Walnut Rd., Galena

• Harlem Township Fire Department (450) 3883 S. St. Rt. 605, Galena

• Liberty Township Fire Department (321) 7761 Liberty Rd North., Powell

• Liberty Township Fire Department (322) 10150 Sawmill Pkwy., Powell

• Orange Township Fire Department (361) 7700 Gooding Blvd., Delaware

• Orange Township Fire Department (362) 7307 S. Old State Rd., Lewis Center

• Porter/Kingston Fire District (380) 12844 Olive Green Rd., Sunbury

• Radnor Township Fire Department (430) 4061 OH-203, Radnor (limited drop-off hours: Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.)

• Scioto Township Fire Department (370) 3737 Ostrander Rd., Ostrander (8 a.m. – 6 p.m., 7 days/week; go to the rear building entrance by the apparatus bay door)

• Tri-Township Fire District (331) 1725 Bowtown Rd., Delaware

• Tri-Township Fire District (332) 660 Coover Rd., Delaware

Delaware County EMS stations:

• Delaware County EMS Station #1 – 909 US 23 North, Delaware

• Delaware County EMS Station #2 – 283 W. Granville St., Sunbury

• Delaware County EMS Station #3 – 6226 Third Ave., Lewis Center

• Delaware County EMS Station #4 – 4095 SR 203, Radnor

• Delaware County EMS Station #5 – 245 W. High St., Ashley

• Delaware County EMS Station #6 – 12844 Olive Green Rd., Sunbury

• Delaware County EMS Station #7 – 6305 Frost Road, Westerville

• Delaware County EMS Station #8 – 6457 US Hwy 36 West, Ostrander

• Delaware County EMS Station #9 – 13961 Woodtown Rd., Galena

• Delaware County EMS Station #10 – 2708 Lackey Old State Rd., Delaware

Delaware County District Library branches (during normal operating hours):

• Main Branch – 84 E. Winter St., Delaware

• Liberty Branch – 7468 Steitz Rd., Powell

• Orange Branch – 7171 Gooding Blvd., Delaware

• Ostrander Branch – 75 North Fourth St., Ostrander

• Powell Branch – 460 South Liberty St. Powell

• Ashley Wornstaff Memorial Library (during normal operating hours) – 302 E. High St, Ashley

• Sunbury Community Library (during normal operating hours) – 44 Burrer Dr, Sunbury

Fans can also be dropped off at People In Need (during normal operating hours) at 138 Johnson Drive, Delaware.

For more information on donating a new box fan, contact Scott Stewart, Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, at (740) 833-2180.

Submitted by Delaware County.