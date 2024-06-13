Trail grant applications now being accepted

A photo of Sunbury Veterans Trail. The Delaware County Trails Committee (DCTC) is accepting funding applications for its 2024-2025 Delaware County Trail Assistance Program now and until Aug. 30, 2024. Courtesy photo | Delaware County Trails Committee

The Delaware County Trails Committee (DCTC) is accepting funding applications for its 2024-2025 Delaware County Trail Assistance Program now and until Aug. 30. The DCTC has $100,000 available for projects related to the creation of new multi-use trails or for the improvement of currently existing trails.

Eligible applicants include local governmental entities, park districts and nonprofit organizations. Potential projects can include, but are not limited to, construction of multi-use trails in Delaware County, acquisition of property and easements for multi-use trails or for maintenance. The grant can also be used for matching funds.

All applicants are encouraged to review the Central Ohio Greenways Design Guidelines for shared-use path development and must follow all ADA compliance guidelines. Applications will be due by Aug. 30 at 4 p.m.

To download an application, please visit https://regionalplanning.co.delaware.oh.us/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2024/05/Multi-Use-Trail-Assistance-Application-2024.pdf.

The Delaware County Trails Committee is a committee appointed by the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, who also authorized the creation of a countywide trail system master plan in 2017. The trail assistance program is a tool to assist local communities and nonprofits further the goals of that master plan.

For more information or additional assistance, please contact Stephanie Matlack at [email protected]. Additional information is available at https://regionalplanning.co.delaware.oh.us/current_events/delaware_county_trail_committee_plan/.

The committee will be hosting a Zoom meeting to answer any questions on July 11 at 1 p.m. Please contact Matlack for a link to the meeting or with any other questions.

Submitted by Delaware County.