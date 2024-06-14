Boards busy within township

WESTERVILLE — The Genoa Township Zoning Commission has had a couple of meetings so far in 2024.

• On Jan. 16, the final development plan for Multi-Sound Studios on Maxtown Road was approved. Potential zoning resolution amendments were also discussed.

• The first meeting of Romanelli GW LLC for a final application called Northgate Office took place on Feb. 12. This would be an 11,700-square-foot office building and a 5,327-square-foot daycare building on 2.276 acres on Northgate Way, Westerville, currently zoned Planned Industrial District. A continuance was scheduled for the following month, and then to April 9.

• The first meeting of TGV Holdings, LLC was on March 11. This was for a 1,360-square-foot addition to Giammarco’s, an Italian restaurant on Chandler Court. The commission determined the final development plan amendment was minor, and the public hearing was continued to March 27.

The Genoa Township Zoning Commission consists of Chair David Leff, Vice Chair Chip Welch, Jean-Sebastien Bernaert, Jim Carter, Kurt Sears, Sara Walsh and Ryan Wester. Also present are Director of Development and Zoning Joe Shafer and Deputy Zoning Inspector Paul Benson. The commission meets at the Genoa Township Hall, 5111 S. Old 3C Highway, Westerville. The meeting time is typically 7 p.m.

Genoa Township’s Board of Zoning Appeals met on March 26.

There was a public hearing for a variance to construct an additional accessory building on Tussic Road. A neighbor said he was in favor of the variance, and the BZA approved it.

The meeting was held at 7 p.m. in the Genoa Township Community Hall, 5111 S. Old 3C Hwy., Westerville, Ohio 43082.

The BZA consists of Chair Mark Harmon, Vice Chair David Buhn, Paul Hanson, Mark Phillips and Teresa Yu. Jerrad Christian and Bob DeRose are the alternates. Paul Benson and Susan Dorsch are deputy zoning inspectors for the Genoa Township Development and Zoning Department. Joe Shafer is director of development and zoning. For more information, visit www.genoatwp.com.

Genoa Township’s Fire Advisory Committee met on Jan. 9, where it heard an important update.

“Delivery of the Ladder Truck purchased from Sutphen is anticipated for October 2024 delivery,” meeting minutes said. “The portal for monitoring assembly of the new ladder truck will be available once the chassis gets delivered from the supplier in Springfield to the Sutphen facility in Dublin, Ohio.”

There was also a discussion on opioid addiction forums.

“Genoa Township was awarded settlement funds with specific instructions for when can be used,” minutes said. “The Township has periodically hosted opioid addiction educational forums which at times were not well attended – notices issued to residents through multiple venues may result in increased attendance.”

The Fire Advisory Committee consists of Chair John McHale, Vice Chair Chris Chesson, Secretary Frank Michell, Trustee Mark Antonetz, Reid Caryer, Tracy Damschroder, Mary Fehskens, Chelsea Fuller, Jeff Gale, Fred Johnson, Duane Knauer, Tom Munley, George Schultz, Tammy Sroufe and Fire Chief Joe Ponzi.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.