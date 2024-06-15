Safety Town stops by fire department

Firefighter Zachary Vernon shows Safety Town participants all the equipment on a fire truck, including ladders, medical equipment, shovels, and even a chainsaw to get through barriers during a fire. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Firefighter Andrew Hieronimus helps a Safety Town participate aim and use a fire hose to put out a mock fire Thursday afternoon. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

The City of Delaware Police Department’s annual Safety Town concluded this week and covered various topics like stranger awareness, bike safety and 911 usage. It even included a trip to the City of Delaware Fire Department.

The annual weeklong event is hosted by the police department but features a large variety of community participation, according to School Resource Officer Joseph Kolp, who ran the program this year.

On Thursday, Safety Town participants took a bus to the city’s main fire station located at 99 S. Liberty St., where students learned about fire safety and firefighting equipment, got a chance to use a fire hose, and practiced stop, drop and roll techniques.

Kolp said the fire department was “awesome” for participating in Safety Town and thanked the other agencies that give lessons and support throughout the week, including the Delaware County District Library, the YMCA, and the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Kolp said Safety Town also covered topics like hand washing and poison safety with the help of the Delaware Public Health District.

“Thank you to all the other agencies that we’re partnered with,” Kolp said. “It’s really a whole communitywide program.”

Kolp said he’s been doing the program for eight years and enjoys the change of pace from working with high school students during the school year.

“(My favorite part) is working with the kids,” Kolp said Thursday. “For a lot of the kids, it’s the first time being away from non-family. It’s fun to get to work with them and teach them some of the basics of school. Working with the smaller kids is going back to the basics. … Going over how to get into a line, and how to raise your hand when you have a question.”

Kolp said Safety Town is also a chance to give students an early positive interaction with police.

“That’s one of the biggest parts for me,” he said. “Even at the high school, I have high schoolers come up and tell me how they remember Safety Town. Most of our volunteers here went to Safety Town when they went to kindergarten and first grade. It’s an experience, and it sticks with them.”

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.