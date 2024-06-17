Commissioners approve contracts, truck purchase

The Delaware County Commissioners met several times in April, and here are highlights of those meetings:

• A purchase of vacant land for the Green Meadows Drive construction from Home to Lewis Center roads was approved at the meeting on April 1. The commissioners have toured the sheriff’s new training facility and are attending various meetings, including Powell’s State of the City.

• A special meeting was held on April 3 in executive session.

• On April 4, it was agreed that Delaware County Emergency Services distribute 950 pairs of solar eclipse glasses at the city’s First Friday event in preparation for solar eclipse on April 8. The Delaware Hayes High School boys basketball team was also recognized “for their extraordinary season.”

• Low-bidder Shelly Company was awarded the county’s road improvement projects contract at the April 8 meeting. The three commissioners thanked county employees “for eclipse preparedness.”

• DLZ Architecture, Inc. was ranked as the most qualified design firm for renovations to the Delaware County Jail on April 11. DaNite Sign Company was selected to install new signage at the Byxbe Campus. Pizzuti Solutions, LLC was selected for consulting services on the Social Services Administration facility project.

• At their April 15 meeting, the commissioners set May 21 as the bid deadline for the Warrensburg Road bridge rehabilitation project.

• On April 18, April was declared National Child Abuse Prevention Month in Delaware County. “WHEREAS, last year there were over 2,404 reports of child abuse and/or neglect recorded in Delaware County, and 32 families in need of ongoing supportive services; and WHEREAS, child abuse and neglect are preventable, and all communities benefit when children and families are supported; and WHEREAS, Delaware County is committed to working together to ensure all children and families have the resources and support they need to reach their full potential; and WHEREAS, ensuring Delaware County families have the nurturing environment they deserve for a better future…” read the resolution. Along those lines, an agreement with child placement provider Selah House, LLH was approved.

• A 2025 Volvo day cab truck was approved for purchase to the County Engineer’s Office on April 22. Also approved was the drainage maintenance petition and ditch maintenance assessments for Marigold, 30 acres in Orange Township.

• County Administrator Tracie Davies was appointed interim director of economic development at the meeting on April 25. A second extension to the lease agreement with the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities at 149 E. Orange Road, Lewis Center, was approved.

The Board of Commissioners of Delaware County are President Gary Merrell, Vice President Barb Lewis and Commissioner Jeff Benton. Jennifer Walraven is clerk to the commissioners. Brandy Wilson is assistant clerk to the board.

