Heat advisory for county this week

A heat advisory is in effect for Delaware County this week as the heat index is expected to climb above 100 and authorities are encouraging residents to stay cool and hydrated during the heat wave.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory Monday morning and said heat index values are expected to reach 101.

“The combination of excessive heat due to temperatures in the 90s and high humidity will increase the threat of heat illnesses,” the service warned in the advisory.

The service encouraged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and urged them to check on relatives and neighbors, especially those with underlying health conditions. The service encouraged extra precautions such as wearing loose fitting and lightweight clothing and limiting strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Alex McCarthy, the director of the Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, echoed those precautions Monday and said some of the deadliest weather in the United States is heat waves.

“When you think deadly weather, people tend to think about floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, the spectacular weather like that, but the most dangerous weather you get in the United States are these heatwaves,” McCarthy said. “Anybody who spends a lot of time working outside during temperatures like these could easily face dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat stroke. We would encourage anybody who has got a lot of outdoor work during this time to stay hydrated and to make sure they’re taking ample breaks in the shade where they can cool off. If you’ve got pets outside, make sure they have access to plenty of water and as well as shady areas for relief from the Sun.”

McCarthy said unlike most short heat waves, this wave is projected to last throughout the week. The heat advisory expires at 8 p.m. Friday.

“One of the big challenges we’re going to see is not just how hot it is during the day… but at night when temperatures usually cool off quite a bit, we’ve got some days here where low temperatures are going to be in the upper 70s low 80s,” McCarthy said. “(That’s) especially problematic with folks who are more vulnerable in their health; those who are elderly or with preexisting medical conditions. (There’s) not a whole lot of relief from heat because the temperatures are just not going to go down.”

McCarthy also said air quality is going to be worse because of the extreme heat and said individuals with asthma or COPD should avoid spending time outside.

McCarthy also urged individuals to check on their friends, family or loved ones throughout heat wave, especially if they are elderly or have other medical conditions that make them more vulnerable in extreme heat.

