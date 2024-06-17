Syntero appoints new CEO

Harrison-Mills

After a months-long search, Syntero, Inc. announced Tuesday they had appointed a new CEO, effective this August.

Syntero announced Tuesday that Sara Harrison-Mills, MSW, LISW-S, had been appointed their new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2024. Harrison-Mills will succeed outgoing CEO Julie Erwin Rinaldi, who announced her retirement at the end of February.

Syntero said in a release that the decision followed an “extensive internal and external search process” and said the Board of Directors is “confident in Sara’s ability to lead Syntero with her vast experience in the behavioral health industry, proven history of program development, and unwavering commitment to the organization’s mission and values.”

Syntero reported that Harrison-Mills began her career with Syntero in 2011 as an outpatient clinician for Dublin Counseling Center which merged with Northwest Counseling Services in 2013 to form Syntero and has served in various leadership roles, most recently as the chief clinical officer. Syntero said Harrison-Mills’s career spans more than two decades in the non-profit behavioral health sector and said she has demonstrated “exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a deep commitment to community mental health.”

The release from Syntero said her alignment with the organization’s values of integrity, innovation, empowerment, and inclusivity made her the “standout choice” for the CEO position.

“I am honored and excited to step into the role of Chief Executive Officer, and I look forward to working with our talented team to continue to bring hope and healing to our community,” said Harrison-Mills. “I am proud to lead Syntero in our unwavering commitment to expanding access, driving innovation and championing compassion in the field of behavioral health. Together, with our dedicated team, board and community partners, we are poised to break down barriers, spark meaningful change and illuminate paths to healing and hope for every individual we serve.”

Erwin Rinaldi, whose last day will be July 31, 2024, expressed her confidence in Harrison-Mills’s leadership capabilities in the release.

“I am so proud of our organization for demonstrating the importance of a strong, thoughtful succession planning process,” Erwin Rinaldi said. “By passing the torch to Sara, I am assured that Syntero is in very capable and caring hands.”

In the release, Women’s Health Alliance CEO Krista Stock, Syntero’s board chairperson, expressed gratitude on behalf of the organization’s board of directors to Erwin Rinaldi for her 15 years of dedicated leadership and shared the board’s enthusiasm about Harrison-Mills’ vision for the future of Syntero.

“This leadership transition is a testament to the organization’s commitment to continuity and excellence,” Stock said. “Sara’s extensive knowledge of our programs, operations, and culture, combined with her innovative approach and dedication to our mission, make her uniquely qualified to lead Syntero. We are confident that Sara will continue to drive the organization forward in a positive and strategic manner aligned with our core values.”

Harrison-Mills earned both a master’s degree in social work and a Bachelor of Arts in Hispanic Studies from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor and has more than 20 years of experience working in the non-profit behavioral health sector, Syntero said Tuesday. She resides in Powell, Ohio with her husband Randy and their two children, Mya and Auden.

