Committee holds final planning meetings

GALENA — The final meetings of the now-defunct Harlem Township Strategic Planning Committee (SPC) took place earlier this year.

• More than two dozen residents attended the Jan. 9 meeting. They heard that “the real estate market in the township as robust but stymied by lack of sanitary sewers and a shortage of water and electric power for large-scale development,” minutes said.

Also described were “upgrades to the local infrastructure: the Big Walnut Sanitary Sewer Phase 2 Extension at Smothers and Harlem Road; a second water tower on Center Village Road; the initial construction in preparation for a roundabout on State Route 605 at Fancher Road and the design of 3 roundabouts on South County Line Road — one at Fancher Road, the second at Center Village Road and the third at State Route 37; the soon expected AEP application for approval to build two 345-kV high-tension power lines through the township… the township lacked leverage with the large utility companies and government departments to get its concerns taken into account.”

• Committee members went over “a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Harlem and Fancher roads for construction anticipated in 2027” on Feb. 6. There was talk about a proposed overlay district for Center Village. Also mentioned was “the efforts of housing developers and the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio to convince the state legislature to take control of zoning away from townships and to take the referendum process away from township residents.” This meeting also was the first mention of discussions with the City of Westerville as a strategic partner.

• The SPC held a nearly-two-hour Video Special Meeting on the proposed merger, with more than a 100 people participating, on March 14.

• The April 2 meeting was canceled due to inclement weather.

• On April 16, the committee gave a Presentation on Annexations and Development Tools. SPC votes to disband during the 75-minute meeting.

For those concerned about transparency, SPC meeting minutes are available starting from April 5, 2022, on at www.harlemtwp.com.

The Gazette will write in more detail about the March 14 and April 16 meetings in future stories.

The SPC consisted of Director of Zoning and Development Mike Cannon; Harlem residents Steve Eisenbrown, Bruce McClary and Molly Snodgrass; Trustee Carl Richison; Board of Zoning Appeals member Jim Steelesmith. Crossroads Community Planning representatives included Holly Mattei, Molly Ridge and Benjamin Harder.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.