Two plans, zoning resolution OK’d in Berlin Twp.

The Berlin Zoning Commission (BZC) held its first meeting of 2024 on Jan. 9. This was a public hearing for Evans Farm.

The hearing concerned amending a preliminary development plan by Rockford Homes to modify single family Planned Residential District lots and road layout to be reconfigured with less density, increase average lot size and space acreage, on 182 acres at the southwest corner of Hollenback and South Old State roads, Lewis Center. It was said a major modification such as this involving “a significant reduction in the number of public streets that will need to be cared for by the township,” minutes said. The original zoning was over 600 acres.

After BZC consideration and much public comment, the plan was approved with additional conditions by a 4-1 vote. They said many things still need to be addressed and changed, and a final development plan would be submitted in May or June.

The next meeting was on Jan. 23, where the BZC initiated amending the zoning resolution. The rest of the meeting was regarding the 94-acre Oak Park but was to be continued on Feb. 13. At that time, representatives for the developer said they “will address the comments made at the informal hearing.” After discussion, the three applications for Oak Park were tabled and continued to April 9.

The amendments to the Berlin Township Zoning Resolution were given a public hearing on Feb. 27. “This was initiated by the Berlin Township Zoning Commission,” minutes said. “They have been working on this for months, and many people have worked very hard on it and made enormous progress. It will never be perfect and there will always be changes.” There were no comments from the public, and the amendment was unanimously approved.

Also on Feb. 27, there was an informal meeting regarding a potential bike shop at 5175 Cheshire Road.

A public hearing was held on March 12 for a final development plan for 20 single family lots on Piatt Road, Delaware on 15 acres known as The Oaks at Berlin. Among the public comments were “whether this development took into consideration the challenges the Olentangy Local School District has had in providing schooling for the children in the area. The schools are overcrowded and there is no end in sight.” The BZC members do have dialogue with the Board of Education and superintendent for projecting future enrollment, but it isn’t part of the BZC’s official consideration. “The school district has to react after the homes are built,” one BZC member said.

The final development plan was then approved. The remainder of the meeting was an informal discussion with two property owners.

The BZC consists of Chairperson Darcy Kaplan, Vice Chair Angela Brown, Jasper DeChristopher, Keith Goshia, Tara Shields and Jenni Sloas. Also present are then-Zoning Inspector Jake Bon, Assistant Zoning Inspector Jerry Valentine, Zoning Secretary Cathy Rippel and Zoning Clerk Lisa Knapp. They typically meet at 7 p.m. in the Berlin Township Hall, 3271 Cheshire Road, Delaware.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.