Delaware County Property Transfers

7310 State Route 257, Prospect, Acker, Jeremy & Kristen To: Mcdevitt, Sung-Hee Jenna & Gregory Floyd, $539,000

624 Pleasant Lndg, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Creel, Robert Carl & Brittney Dawn, $942,470

2189 Ford Rd, Delaware, Dicenzo, Anthony M Jr To: Dream Weaver Alive Llc, $517,000

6610 Freeman Rd, Westerville, Barone, G Ryan & Stephanie E To: Hofmann, Debra A, $408,000

783 Executive Blvd, Delaware, Mcgahee, John D Jr To: Opendoor Property Trust I, $357,300

6451 Marsella Ct, Westerville, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Snowden, Gary K & Sherry L, $950,500

15831 Montgomery Rd, Johnstown, Belcher, Shawna Ann To: Madison, Charles & Paula, $365,000

1560 Electra St, Columbus, Janszen, Joseph A Iv & Lisa G To: Kress, Kalen M & Jennifer L, $335,750

523 Brayshaw Dr, Ostrander, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Bell, Brian & Sarah, $564,900

6564 Upper Lake Cir, Westerville, Favor, Stephen M & Donna J Trustees To: Lanctot, Roy & Gayle, $405,000

2705 Bellgrove Pl, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Williams, Brent & Lafferty, Taylor, $544,401

32 Oldham Ct, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Byrd, Janae & Dyann, $351,387

3510 Shoal Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Gunal, Koray & Alexandra J, $470,930

255 Harness Way, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Etekallapalli, Rama Krishna Reddy & Santi Bhasker Praneetha Shailini, $624,990

75 Maple Crest Dr, Lewis Center, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Kumar, Jayesh & Jaiswal, Aishwarya, $566,130

6949 Oxford Woods Dr, Sunbury, Dorchester, Robert E & Cindy L To: Elgin, John E & Mandy A, $213,000

347 Bear Woods Dr, Powell, Kulkarni, Vikas & Simmi D To: Carney, Mary, $365,000

10206 Juliana Cir, Powell, Mclane, R Allan & Marcia Trustees To: Boganwright, John & Dianne, $450,000

1232 Dale Ford Rd, Delaware, Bowling, Curtis A & Amanda M To: Kesser, Ronald, $726,100

240 Elmendorf Pl, Powell, Begg, Jacqueline R To: Lemos, Michael J & Elizabeth, $550,000

1250 Allington Ln, Columbus, Ort, Phyllis A To: Solis, Julio Padilla & Monnette, Marianella, $332,000

6706 Sunbury Rd, Westerville, Johnston, William L III To: Wells, Shane & Amanda, $465,000

485 Whistling Way Dr, Lewis Center, Speck, Jerry W & Jean T To: Alderman, Edward & Lindsay, $466,000