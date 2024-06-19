Man gets 18+ years for Fentanyl

A Columbus man was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison earlier this month for possession of Fentanyl related compound with a firearm and a major drug offender specification.

Scott Bode, 35, appeared in Delaware County Common Pleas Court for a hearing on June 3 where he entered a “no contest” plea to one count of possession of a Fentanyl related compound, a first-degree felony, as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. The charge came with a firearm specification and major drug offender specification that added combined 7 years to any prison term.

As part of the agreement, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, first-degree felonies and one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed.

At the hearing, Delaware County Common Pleas Judge James P. Schuck sentenced Bode to an indefinite term of 11 years in prison for the charge, along with the 7 years for the specifications. Bode’s potential sentence is up to 23.5 years in prison, according to court documents.

Bode was credited the 171 days he spent in the Delaware County Jail since his arrest on Dec. 15 when Columbus police executed a search warrant at his home and found 2,800 grams of suspected Methamphetamine and two stolen firearms. Court documents report that Bode has two prior felony drug convictions in Franklin and Madison County.

Schuck said after Bode completes his prison term he will be subject to between two and five years of post-release control.

On June 14, Bode filed an appeal with the Fifth District Court of Appeals. There have been no filings in the appeals case since June 14.

Bode was in the Delaware County Jail Wednesday awaiting transport to prison.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.